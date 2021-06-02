Richland County sheriff says 2 Dreher students arrested in shooting that killed teen

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of two high school students Wednesday in a shooting that killed an A.C. Flora student.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested D’Mari Flannigan and Javienn Coates in the May 27 shooting on Walcott Street. That’s about a mile from Willams-Brice Stadium between Bluff and Shop roads.

The shooting was originally reported to be on Frasier Street because that’s where the victim was found. But Lott said that the suspects moved the body to that location after the shooting.

Deputies charged Flannigan and Coates with murder as adults. Both are 17 years old and went to Dreher High School, Lott said at a news conference.

The shooting killed 18-year-John Carlisle Kelly. Kelly played played ultimate Frisbee, ran cross country and played soccer.

On May 27, deputies were called to investigate a suspicious car, which they discovered had several bullet holes in the driver’s side door. Kelly was in the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. The shooting happened about 6 p.m.

The day after the shooting, A.C. Flora’s principal asked people to “please keep the Kelly family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The school’s soccer coach said, “We are all very saddened and devastated.”

Since February, at least 35 shootings have hurt or killed people in Columbia and Richland County. That doesn’t include shootings in which no one was physically injured. Most of the shootings involve teenagers or young adults as either victims or shooters. The surge in gun violence led to Lott, Columbia police and elected leaders to call on communities to become more in involved in stopping the hail of bullets.

In March, state Rep. Jermaine Johnson, who represents parts of Lower Richland, called gun violence “an emergency” in the Midlands.

“If we don’t get a handle on what we’re seeing now,” he said, “it’s going to get worse.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.