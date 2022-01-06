Richland County sheriff talks about 2021’s high number of murders

Thirty-two people were murdered in Richland County in 2021, Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday.

“The issue we got is a community problem” of teenagers and young adults with guns and little regard for life, Lott said during a news conference at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

All the victims were killed with guns. The majority of shooters were 16 to 21 years old and a majority of victims were 22 to 30 years old, Lott said.

South Carolina state police, who compile crime data, predicted that 2021 would have more murders than the previous year. In 2020, more people were murdered in the state than in any other year on record, Chief Mark Keel of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

Stolen guns factor into the murders in Richland County. In December, The State reported that the climbing number of shootings in Richland County went along side an increase in stolen guns.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.