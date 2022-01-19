Richland County sheriff wants to keep teen brothers locked up after gun crime arrests

Two teenage brothers were arrested following a November shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

It was the second time in about seven months the 15- and 17-year-old were taken into custody for their involvement in a gun crime, according to the sheriff’s department. In the first incident, their 13-year-old brother also was charged.

The 15- and 17-year-old brothers, who were not publicly identified because of their ages, were charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful carry, and possession of a pistol under 18 following a Nov. 24, 2021 shooting, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

In that incident, deputies responded to a convenience store at the intersection of Cambout Street and Longcreek Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, close to where Interstate 20 crosses the Broad River.

Two people were shot outside the Elsa Mart, the sheriff’s department said.

A man standing outside was hit in the lower body by gunfire, according to the release. A woman, who was with a child inside a vehicle in the parking lot, was also shot, the sheriff’s department said.

Both survived their injuries after being taken to an area hospital, according to the release. Further information on their conditions was not available.

Deputies determined the two brothers were the shooters after examining surveillance footage from the area, the sheriff’s department said.

Guns were recovered from the two teens, who are unable to legally obtain or possess firearms, according to the release. The guns were processed and linked to three other shooting incidents in Richland County, the sheriff’s department said. There was no word if the brothers are suspected of being involved in those other shootings.

But they were involved in another recent violent gun crime, the sheriff’s department said.

They, along with their 13-year-old brother, were taken into custody following a shooting on June 15, 2021, according to the release.

In that incident, deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 1340 North Brickyard Road. That’s also in Columbia, near the intersection of Farrow and Longtown roads.

Deputies said they learned that an altercation occurred at a pool and continued into a parking lot, where gun shots were fired at the victim, the sheriff’s department said. No one was injured, but a vehicle and building were struck by bullets, according to the release.

The investigation showed the three teen brothers were involved in the incident and had weapons, the sheriff’s department said.

All three were charged with possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the release. The 15-year-old was accused of being the shooter and he was additionally charged with attempted murder, the sheriff’s department said.

All three brothers were booked at the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and later released to the custody of a parent, according to the release. The 15-year-old was sentenced to probation for his involvement in the June shooting, the sheriff’s department said.

Valerie McFadden, 33, was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to the June shooting, according to the release.

The 15- and 17-year-old brothers were again booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

“These brothers are connected to the shootings we have seen in the Broad River Road area recently,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “They have proven that they will not hesitate to pull the trigger. The only way to keep our citizens safe is for them to remain incarcerated.”