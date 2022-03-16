Richland County Sheriff's Office seeks Check N' Go robbery suspect

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 419-774-5611. The man is a suspect in a robbery March 7 at the Check N' Go, 991 Ashland Road.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a suspect who is accused of taking an undisclosed amount of money on Monday, March 7, from Check N' Go, 991 Ashland Road.

The incident occurred at 1:04 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen getting into the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The vehicle fled the area northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Scott Davis at the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 419-774-5611.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a suspect who is accused of robbing the Check N' Go at 991 Ashland Road on March 7. Deputies provided a photograph of what is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

