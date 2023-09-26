A Richland couple were drunk and arguing when husband’s leg was shattered by a gunshot

A Richland couple were in the middle of a drunken argument when a 42-year-old woman is accused of shooting her husband and shattering his leg, court documents show.

Guadalupe Solis said his wife shot him while he had his back turned early Saturday. But Sonya Solis said it was an accident when she grabbed the gun from his hand.

Now, Sonya Solis is in the Benton County jail, being held in lieu of $50,000 bail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

According to court documents, the couple spent Friday night and Saturday morning drinking at a bar.

Guadalupe Solis told police they were back at their Cypress Place home when their fight became violent about 1:20 a.m.

He told investigators that he had his back to his wife when he heard the gunshot. The bullet shattered his femur, according to court documents. He told investigators that he didn’t see her shoot, but she was the only other person in the room.

He called two friends for help. They got him out of the house and called 911, said the documents.

When police arrived at the house, Guadalupe Solis was on his back and his wife was next to him. The two men who helped him were nearby.

When police detained Sonya Solis, she questioned why police were there. Investigators said she appeared drunk. The officer could smell alcohol on her breath and her eyes were bloodshot and watery.

She denied shooting her husband and said she would never intentionally shoot him. She said that she had a black Glock 9mm that Guadalupe was showing to his friends.

“She commented that she grabbed her gun to put it away and ‘that’s when the accident happened,’” according to a statement from Officer Jeremy Sandin.

“During the interview, Sonya showed very little remorse and did not ask about Guadalupe’s condition until late in the interview when police brought up the topic.”