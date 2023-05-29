Richland deputies investigate after teen is shot and killed in northeast Columbia

Deputies are investigating after a teenager was reportedly shot and killed Sunday night in Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that deputies responded at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of Springtree Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. That’s just north of Interstate 20, not far from the Richland County Tennis Center.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male who had been shot lying on the side of the road. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The sheriff’s department said Monday that the deceased was 14 years old.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly identified the victim as of early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s department is working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests in the case had been reported as of Monday morning. Those with information about this incident can submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.