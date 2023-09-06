Richland deputies investigating after inmate gets stabbed at county detention center

Deputies are investigating after an inmate was allegedly stabbed at Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that deputies went to a local hospital at about 9 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of an inmate who had been attacked by three other inmates at the jail earlier in the evening.

The victim had stab wounds on multiple areas of his body, the sheriff’s department said. The injuries were not life threatening, according to officials.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.”

The stabbing is the latest trouble at the embattled Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. News of the stabbing came just one day after the sheriff’s department announced it was investigating a separate incident in which an inmate alleged they were sexually assaulted by two other inmates. The investigation in that case is still ongoing.