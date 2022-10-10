Richland deputies say there was no shooting at Lower Richland High after a false report

There is no evidence of a shooting occurring at Lower Richland High School Monday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The department said it received a report Monday of a shooting at the high school, but after law enforcement responded, they determined there was no shooting.

The incident comes after similar false reports of shootings have been made at area high schools.

The Sheriff’s Department reported the incident shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

