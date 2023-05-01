Richland deputies are seeking tips in a pair of Columbia area weekend shootings

Richland County deputies are investigating a pair of seemingly unrelated shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a sheriff’s department release, deputies received a call at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday that a woman had been shot in the lower body and was taken to a local hospital.

Per the sheriff’s department, the woman was walking to her car outside of Baker’s Bar and Grill on Two Notch Road when she was hit by gunfire. The sheriff’s department said the woman did not realize she’d been injured until she arrived home.

Meanwhile, RCSD also is probing an incident later that morning.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to an apartment on Kay Street after a report that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the lower body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s department said early information indicated the man went to the Kay Street apartment for help after he got shot. The details of the shooting, including where it occurred and why, are being investigated.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about either of the incidents to offer tips anonymously through CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.