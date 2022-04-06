Richland driver accused of having 6 drugs in his system before crash that killed a man

A Richland driver had six different drugs in his system when he swerved into oncoming traffic on George Washington Way, killing his passenger.

Now, nearly two months after that collision, Johnny Alexandro Glenn, 25, is in the Benton County jail facing a vehicular homicide charge.

He is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Glenn was driving a Honda Civic south on George Washington Way just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 10. Witnesses spotted the car straddling the left and center lanes and driving erratically, court records said.

Then he suddenly turned into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup and didn’t try to stop before slamming into it.

Firefighters had to cut Glenn and his right front seat passenger, Ernesto Moreno-Madrigal, 26, free from the wreckage.

Both men were rushed to a local hospital, but Moreno-Madrigal could not be saved.

Glenn suffered a compound fracture to his arm and a broken clavicle, said the documents.

Police reported finding signs that Glenn used drugs, including a Oregon State Police property report from a Feb. 1 search of his car. The police said they had seized a bag of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, a digital scale and a gun.

Richland investigators said they also found a piece of aluminum foil with black burn marks, straws used to inhale fumes from pills and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. And they seized two bags of cannabis.

Glenn was previously arrested on suspicion of DUI, but that charge was changed to first-degree negligent driving before he pleaded guilty.

A sample of Glenn’s blood taken after the crash reportedly showed he had amphetamine, methamphematine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and sedatives diazepam and nordiazapam in his system, according to court records.