Richland drug raid leads to criminal charges, police say

Oct. 19—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Richland Township man faces multiple drug charges stemming from an Aug. 11 drug raid at an Euclid Avenue apartment — where police seized cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Richland police charged Carl Edward Wilhelm, 55, of the 500 block of Euclid Avenue, with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a complaint affidavit, police had been watching people going in and out of the apartment after receiving multiple complaints about drug activity, allegedly involving Wilhelm.

Richland police and Cambria County sheriff's deputies tracked vehicles arriving at the apartment. Police secured a search warrant for the apartment looking for Cortinie Figueroa, 24, a Johnstown woman who was wanted on a bench warrant, the affidavit said.

Police said they found her hiding near a couch.

Police later returned to the apartment with a second search warrant and arrested Wilhelm.

Police said they seized a black bag from Wilhelm's bedroom that contained nine grams of cocaine, hashish and crystal methamphetamine along with digital scales, grinders and packaging material.

Wilhelm waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township. He is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $100,000 percentage bond.