Richland Fred Meyer murder suspect was ‘spiraling mentally’ before shooting, documents say

A Tri-Cities man accused of gunning down an Instacart worker and a grocery store employee was “spiraling mentally” in the weeks and months ahead of Monday’s shooting.

Aaron Christopher Kelly’s former housemate described the 39-year-old in court documents as “very paranoid” and known to carry a pistol, which made the roommate and others feel “extremely unsafe” when around him.

Then last week, Kelly was suspected of shoplifting at the Kennewick Fred Meyer store, according to court documents filed Monday.

An employee — who said the store was familiar with Kelly as a frequent shoplifter — snapped a picture of Kelly and his car as he left the Kennewick location on Thursday, documents state.

As news broke Monday of the deadly encounter at the retail store’s Richland location, that Kennewick employee reached out to police to say the alleged shooter in their photographs appeared to be wearing the same plaid shirt and black coat as her store’s shoplifting suspect from last week.

Kelly is accused of walking into the Richland Fred Meyer about 11 a.m. and shooting Justin Krumbah multiple times in a grocery aisle.

He then turned the gun on an employee, Mark A. Hill, near customer service, had “some sort of conversation” with a shopper and wandered briefly in the store before leaving through the north doors, court documents said.

In the span of just under seven minutes, two people were shot and dozens of other terrified customers and employees were sent scrambling for a safe hiding place away from the gunman.

Kelly was arrested late Monday on Interstate 90 in eastern Washington after an 11-hour manhunt. Online records show he was booked into the Benton County jail at 2:04 a.m.

Now he’s facing one count each of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Krumbah, 38, died from his wounds despite efforts by the first officers on scene to save him.

Hill, a 56-year-old employee, was carried out of the store to waiting paramedics and is fighting for his life at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Story continues

He underwent surgery Monday afternoon and has been listed in critical condition.

The case against Kelly was filed by Prosecutor Andy Miller at 4:43 p.m. in Benton County Superior Court, just before the close of business Monday.

That’s when Judge Dave Petersen found probable cause to issue the $1 million nationwide warrant for Kelly’s arrest.

The Richland Fred Meyer, which is a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, remained closed Tuesday.

Cart corrals have been moved to block some of the parking lot entrances while investigators continue to document the scene and collect evidence.

Multiple 911 calls

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 509-628-0333.

Any witnesses who have not yet been interviewed by detectives should contact Kennewick police Commander Randy Maynard at 509-528-1313.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.