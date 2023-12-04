Richland Gives raises over $514,000 for dozens of local nonprofits

Richland Gives, an online charity event hosted by the Richland County Foundation, raised $514,386 via 2,000 donors to benefit 106 Richland County nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2015, Richland Gives has raised almost $3 million.

Richland Gives is designed to encourage people to contribute to local nonprofits they care about through a single giving website. The foundation hosted the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger. It allows local organizations to raise funds and awareness as well as cultivate new donors and reinvigorate lapsed donors.

The Foundation awarded $80,000 in grants as prize incentives during the giving event. The nonprofit organizations that had the most donors or raised the most dollars in the small, medium, and large nonprofit categories were awarded $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place. Nonprofits could win only one leader board prize.

Richland Gives helps local nonprofits fundraise operating revenue.

The winners in the small nonprofit category for achieving the most donors were: Visual Bucket List, Altrusa and Mid-Ohio Guardianship.

The winners in the small nonprofit category for achieving the most dollars were: Taking Root Farms, North Central Ohio Land Conservancy and Clear Fork Valley Foundation.

The winners in the medium nonprofit category for achieving the most donors were: Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Humane Society of Richland County, and Habitat for Humanity.

The winners in the medium nonprofit category for achieving the most dollars were: Lucas Community Center, North Central State College Foundation, and Rise FM.

The winners in the large nonprofit category for achieving the most donors were Discovery School, Richland Pregnancy Services, and North End Community Improvement Collaborative.

The winners in the large nonprofit category for achieving the most dollars were St. Peter’s School, Renaissance Performing Arts and Friendly House.

10 organizations receive $1,000 grant prize

The first 10 organizations to raise $10,000 via 10 donors were awarded a $1,000 grant prize wereLucas Community Center, North Central State College Foundation, Discovery School, Renaissance Performing Arts, St. Peter’s School, Ohio Bird Sanctuary, North Central Ohio Land Conservancy Inc., Women’s Fund/Connections Fund, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, and Buckeye Imagination Museum

The organizations awarded grant prizes for raising either the most money or having the most donors during Golden Ticket hours were Time for a Change Diaper Bank, Lucas Community Center, Salvation Army, Clear Fork Valley Foundation, Rise FM, Buckeye Imagination Museum, Renaissance Performing Arts, Taking Root Farms, Visual Bucket List, Habitat for Humanity, St. Peter’s School, and Richland Pregnancy Services.

Nonprofits that raised at least $2,000 between Nov. 13-27 during early giving were entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $250 grant prize. The winners were Discovery School, Mansfield Noon Optimist Club, Lucas Community Center, North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Taking Root Farms, Richland Pregnancy Services, Friendly House, Richland Academy of the Arts, and North Central State College Foundation.

Matching grants for peer-to-peer fundraisers

Peer-to-peer fundraiser pages that raised at least $250 were entered into a random drawing to get their total matched by up to $1,000. LU Class of ’22 - Best Class Ever, set up by Gabe Zader benefitting Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation, raised $250 and will have that amount matched by the Foundation.

Nonprofit organizations that set up matching grants and achieved a 100% match by donors and met the criteria for their organization’s category were entered in a random drawing to win a $1,000 grant prize. Those nonprofits were North Central Ohio Land Conservancy, St. Peter’s School and The Domestic Violence Shelter.

The Best Looking #RichlandGives page as judged by Mighty Cause employees were: Boy Scouts of America, Buckeye Council, $1,000; Renaissance Performing Arts Association, $500; and Discovery School, $250.

A $500 grant prize was awarded by a random drawing for those who attended the educational webinars. The winner was The Ohio State University at Mansfield.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland Gives raises $514,386 for 106 Richland County nonprofits