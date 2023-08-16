Richland Hills authorities investigate fire at two housing units, no one injured

Authorities in Richland Hills are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged two residential housing units where multiple people lived, police said.

No one was injured, according to a news release from the Richland Hills Police Department.

At around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Richland Hills Police and Fire departments responded to the 3200 block of Matthews Drive about a fire in a residential neighborhood.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and located the active fire in a detached garage, which had spread to two multi-tenant housing units nearby, which received heavy smoke and fire damage, according to police.

All residents who had not already exited their homes were evacuated and several pets were rescued, as well.

At about 6 p.m., fire crews were able to control and extinguish the fire.

Police and fire crews received assistance from Medstar Mobile Healthcare and fire department personnel from neighboring cities.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the ongoing investigation being handled by the Richland Hills Fire Marshal.