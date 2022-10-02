Richland Hills police investigating crash after motorcyclist left in critical condition

Richland Hills police are investigating a crash that sent one person to the hospital and closed Handley Ederville Road for hours Friday.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a major incident involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Handley Ederville Road and Tower Street at 2:23 p.m, according to city of Richland Hills press release.

The car’s driver and adult passenger were treated at the scene, but the motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon, the release said.

The release did not identify those involved, but did say the investigation is ongoing and there are no pending criminal charges.

It asked those with knowledge of the incident to reach out to the Richland Hills Police Department by phone at 817-616-3788 or by email at CID@richlandhills.com.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the website 469tips.com or by calling 817-469-TIPS, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.