Richland jail employee charged with assaulting inmate following bond court

An employee of the Richland County jail has been charged with assaulting an inmate following a bond hearing at the jail, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

On April 5, Martavius Smith, a “detention center employee” allegedly got into a verbal argument with a 41-year-old detainee following a bond court hearing inside of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s department.

Smith had been assisting with bond court appearances when the argument “continued into the intake area” where Smith, 25, then struck the detainee with a closed fist, according to the statement.

Smith was arrested arrested Friday and charged with misconduct in office and third-degree assault and battery.

The State has reached out to Richland County administration and the jail for comment.

He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. An $11,087.5 personal recognizance bond has been set for the two charges. His first court appearance has been set for May 26.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more updates.