Richland man extradited from Kazakhstan on child pornography charges sentenced to 23 years in prison

Jan. 7—A Richland man who was the first federal prisoner extradited to the United States from Kazakhstan will spend 23 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Trent Drexel Howard, 50, pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of attempted production of child pornography following an FBI investigation that discovered footage of more than a dozen minor victims at his home in West Richland, according to court records.

Howard was arrested while working in Kazakhstan in September 2019. He will be required to report as a sex offender upon his release, and serve an additional 20 years of federal supervision, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Washington.

"Mr. Howard earned every day of his multi-decade sentence," said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref in a statement announcing the sentence. "This case makes it clear that those who exploit children in our community will be held accountable, even if they try to hide in a foreign country or avoid extradition to the United States."

Howard was listed in custody of the Benton County Jail as of Friday afternoon.