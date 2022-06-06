Richland man sentenced to state prison for assault on minor

Jun. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Richland Township man was sentenced to state prison in Cambria County court on Monday in connection with the alleged rape of a female juvenile.

Michael Thomas Shaulis, 32, entered a guilty plea to five counts of rape of a child and five counts of incest of a minor before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in March and was sentenced Monday to 22 to 45 years in a state correctional institution and 3 years probation.

In November, Richland Township police charged Michael Shaulis, Daniel Rayford Natta Sr., 34, and their father, Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51, with multiple sex-related counts in connection with the assault of a juvenile.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said that while Michael Shaulis committed "terrible acts," he is the only defendant in the case to show remorse and was cooperative with Richland Township Police detectives from the start of the investigation, which resulted in the recommendation of an aggregated sentence of 22 to 45 years.

Krumenacker said during the hearing that Shaulis was deemed to be a sexually violent predator after an evaluation.

Shaulis was entitled to a hearing to contest the findings according to Krumenacker, but waived his right to do so according to his court appointed attorney Art McQuillan.

Shaulis will be subject to Megan's Law and will be required to register for life with state police and is also subject to other requirements due to being deemed a sexually violent predator.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Richland Township police were dispatched on Oct. 16 in reference to the alleged assault. A woman allegedly reported to police Detective Kevin Gaudlip that the child had been raped by Daniel Shaulis.

The woman allegedly provided the detective with a photograph of a handwritten note that explained that the author wanted the same favor from the juvenile that was seen in a video with Natta, or the video would be released, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The child allegedly disclosed in a forensic interview that Daniel Shaulis had videotaped an assaulting and that Natta and Michael Shaulis were assaulting the child as well. A second forensic interview with the child disclosed that Michael Shaulis had written the note, officials said.

The child reported being assaulted beginning when she was in first grade, according to the complaint.

On May 26 , Natta entered a guilty plea before Krumenacker to charges including five counts of rape of a child and five counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Daniel Shaulis entered a guilty plea to a count of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of corruption of minors before Krumenacker on May 26 in a separate proceeding.

Both Natta and Daniel Shaulis will also be subject to Megan's Law registration and will be evaluated to determine if they are sexually violent predators. Daniel Shaulis and Natta are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22, but that is subject to change if their evaluations take longer to return.