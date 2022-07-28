Richland mom dies after son’s knife attack, say police. Her boyfriend was seriously hurt

Bethany Jean Lowe made a desperate call to police for help just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

She gave her Richland address but hung up before she could tell emergency dispatchers what was happening.

Three minutes later the 47-year-old health care worker called back.

She managed to tell 911 dispatchers that her “son was out of control” and he had picked up a knife before she apparently dropped the phone, according to Broadcastify recordings.

Then dispatchers said they heard a woman screaming.

When Richland police officers arrived a few minutes later at 54 Cosmic Lane they found a bloody scene. A woman and man had been stabbed and another man was standing with a knife, Lt. Damon Jansen said a news media briefing.

As police arrived, Richland ambulances were told to hurry and that there were multiple victims, according to the police broadcasts.

Bethany Lowe and her boyfriend Andy Davis, 45, were rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, less than 4 miles away.

She died there and Davis was in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, Jansen told reporters.

Her son, David Joseph Lowe, 29, is being held on suspicion of her murder.

Richland police detectives investigate the deadly double stabbing crime scene Wednesday morning at 54 Cosmic Lane in north Richland. The victims, a man and Bethany Lowe, were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. She died there and the man was in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to police officials.

He was booked a few hours later into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Benton County prosecutors have up to 72 hours to determine final charges.

Richland police said David Lowe lives in West Richland and did not live at the home.

He came to the home early Wednesday, broke in and assaulted his mother and Davis, said a police news release.

Bethany and Andy’s 9- and 11-year-old children also were at the home, but were not harmed, said police.

Suspect’s background

David Lowe’s Facebook page says he grew up in Virginia Beach, Virginia and moved back to Richland last year.

Before that, he listed being a former firefighter for a farm in Tennessee. In the Tri-Cities, he studied at Columbia Basin College, he posted.

Benton County court records show he previously was charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia for having a methamphetamine pipe when he was arrested on a warrant.

Story continues

He served two years supervision.

Health care worker

His mother, Bethany Lowe, had worked as a health care administrator, most recently as a remote freelance and contract worker, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She was Washington administrator for Alternative Nursing Services and lead case manager for Southeast Washington Aging and Long Term Care, said the profile.

She had a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University, where she was active with the Washington State Diversity Council, and also an Associate’s degree from Columbia Basin College.