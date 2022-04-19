Richland names new police chief. She’s the 1st woman to hold the job

Brigit Clary became the city’s 11th police chief on Monday and the first woman to hold the post.

Clary has been the interim police chief for less than three months, taking over when Chief John Bruce resigned Jan. 28.

She will oversee the department’s 120 employees, which include police officers, Benton County Emergency Services workers, Benton and Franklin county dispatchers and code enforcement officers.

Richland does not release specific salaries for its employees but the chief’s position has a pay range of $139,000 to $195,000 a year.

Clary said she is looking forward to meeting Richland residents and finding ways for staff to engage with the community.

“I am proud to accept the role as police chief for Richland, and I want to thank (City Manager Jon Amundson) for the trust placed in me,” Clary said in the release. “I love what I do and despite the challenges in our industry, I hope to encourage others to join our mission of partnering with and protecting the community.”

Clary has 24 years in law enforcement, most of that time at the Federal Way Police Department.

During her career, she has worked as a field training officer, a drug recognition expert and a major crimes detective.

Brigit Clary

In Richland, she quickly moved up the ranks from sergeant, lieutenant and then captain since joining the city in 2017. She was appointed to the newly created position of deputy chief in November 2021.

She also has headed up several cases handled by the Regional Special Investigations Unit. The unit uses detectives from across Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties to investigate officer-related shootings.

Hiring process

Amundson’s decision to make Clary’s appointment permanent was faster than the choice to hire her predecessor.

Bruce was hired after two nationwide searches that took a little more than a year.

Bruce’s sudden resignation came along with an agreement that promised him five months salary. He also promised not to sue the city or file an insurance claim.

City leaders decided not to do a nationwide search this time.

As the city prepared for a possible recruitment effort, Amundson decided Clary was well-qualified to take over and had proven her abilities, said Holly Logan, the city’s marketing and communications manager.

He felt she had a good rapport with the community and the department.

Amundson said he was impressed by Clary’s handling of the Feb. 7 shooting at Richland’s Fred Meyer store.

Aaron Christopher Kelly is accused of shooting and killing an Instacart worker and then wounding a store employee.

“Our entire region was shocked and saddened after the incident at Fred Meyer and continues to mourn the casualties of tragic vehicular accidents,” Amundson said.

“Despite the gravity of the circumstances, Brigit remained steadfast and led with the utmost professionalism and compassion.”

Amundson also is new to his position. The city council chose him as the city manager last December.

He had been the interim city manager for a year after serving as the assistant city manager for 12 years.