Richland Newhope March Awareness Activities start Friday in Richland County

Richland Newhope March Awareness Activities are scheduled starting Friday throughout Richland County. March is National Developmental Disabilities Month.

Step into Spring Friday at 10 a.m. at Richland Mall

Registration opens at 10 a.m. for the fifth annual Step into Spring. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Richland Mall in Ontario.

Richland Newhope, Richland Public Health, Richland County Children Services and the Richland Mall are sponsoring the free event, open to the public, to celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and promote community inclusion. In addition to the walk, several supportive community vendors will be in attendance.

Richland Newhope had an inaugural bowling event celebrating National Developmental Disabilities Month at Lex Lanes in this News Journal archives photo. Teams consisted of students with disabilities, student leaders and Richland County elected officials.

Richland Newhope Bowling Awareness Event March 6

Richland Newhope's annual Bowling Awareness Event is March 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Lex Lanes.

This event brings together junior high school students and county dignitaries for an afternoon of fun, camaraderie and awareness-building surrounding developmental disabilities. The goal is to promote understanding, friendship and inclusion while fostering a sense of unity among young individuals.

Richland Newhope's annual Community Awareness Day

Richland Newhope's Community Awareness Day will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.

Newhope, a leading advocate for community engagement and awareness, said its event is tailored for members of Leadership Unlimited. This event aims to provide participants with a deeper understanding of local community needs, foster collaboration and inspire impactful leadership within the developmental disability field, according to a news release.

Family Day is March 26 at Buckeye Imagination Museum

Family Day is March 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Buckeye Imagination Museum. Families enrolled in Richland Newhope Services will be welcome to the museum at 175 W. Third St. to connect and play as a family. This event promises an evening filled with imagination, exploration and family fun.

The Improvaneer Method

The Improvaneer Method will be March 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Theater 166.

The world’s first all-Down syndrome improvisation troupe will perform at Renaissance Theater 166. The Improvaneer Method uses improvisation to teach skills that significantly increase social, workplace and lifetime opportunities for those with developmental disabilities.

The Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities works with approximately 110 providers to help support children and adults with developmental disabilities to live, work and be part of their community throughout their lifetime and to support families of infants and toddlers, ranging from those with minor delays to those with lifelong disabilities.

