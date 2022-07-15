Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting in Richland Parish that left one person dead and two others wounded Wednesday afte, authorities said.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office were requested by the Delhi Police Department to investigate a homicide that occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Second Street at Charter Street, inside the city limits of Delhi.

The deceased victim has been identified as 22-year-old Quattrous Jones of Delhi. Two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Jones and two other men were walking on Second Street when the shooting incident occurred. A passenger described as a Black male wearing a pink sweater and blue skull cap exited a black Chevrolet Tahoe and began shooting at them. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The State Police Monroe Field Office will serve as the lead investigating agency, and the Delhi Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with knowledge of this crime or the whereabouts of the Chevrolet Tahoe is asked to immediately contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274 or Louisiana State Police Troop F at 318-345-0000.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Richland Parish man shot and killed, State Police investigating