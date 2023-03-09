Richland police find 1,600 fentanyl pills, pound of meth during warrant arrest

Richland police expected to find five wanted criminals, and then discovered guns and a cache of drugs that included a pound of meth, 1,600 fentanyl pills and more.

The discovery started with several tips made by neighbors who saw what they thought was criminal activity at 306 Adams St., Richland police said in a news release.

When the Richland Street Crimes Unit started watching the home, they spotted multiple people wanted for arrest warrants.

So on Tuesday, Richland officers were joined by Kennewick and Pasco police along with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in an effort to arrest the wanted people. The five wanted people inside the home refused to come out.

Since officers were concerned the people inside were armed, they called Tri-City Regional SWAT team members for help.

Police continued to call the people inside the home for more than an hour before they surrendered and were arrested.

As officers searched the home, they discovered more than a pound of methamphetamine, a bag of powdered fentanyl, 1,600 fentanyl pills and $1,300 in cash.

They also discovered three guns inside the home, one was stolen.

The drugs have been tied to Christopher A. Brotherton, 43, who was arrested on suspicion of selling or delivering drugs along with three counts of illegally possessing a firearm.

He had been wanted on three misdemeanor warrants from Benton County and a warrant from Walla Walla County for trying to elude police, DUI, hit-and-run and obstructing police officers.

The four other wanted people included Thomascine M. McEachern, who was the 25-year-old woman shot inside a McMurray Avenue home in January. It is unclear what warrant had been issued for her.

She was out of the Benton County jail by Wednesday afternoon.

The others included:

▪ Chelsea R. Buff, 29, who was wanted on three cases involving theft or trafficking stolen items,

▪ Joseph H. Brown, 39, who was wanted on one case involving trafficking stolen items.

▪ Sierra R. Uribe, 28, who was wanted for two Walla Walla cases where she had been sentenced and violated the conditions, according to court documents.

Richland police thanked the other agencies involved for their help.

“We also appreciate the information provided by community members about this location,” police said in the release. “We encourage everyone in the community, if you see something, say something.”

