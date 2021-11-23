Richland police arrest 1 and search for another in 2 weekend shootings

A Richland man was shot in the ankle after being told to leave his home by an armed man.

Police were called to a local hospital shortly after 4:40 p.m. Sunday for a man with a gunshot wound.

They soon learned that the 29-year-old had been at the mobile home where he lived with some other people on the 1400 block of Jones Road.

His housemates wanted him to leave, and an acquaintance, Carlton W. Leggett, tried to get him off the property, said Sgt. Damon Jansen.

It’s not clear what the dispute was about, but Leggett, 51, of Kennewick, shot at the victim twice when he refused to leave, said police. One bullet hit his ankle.

Richland police booked Leggett into Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful gun possession. He also had outstanding warrants related to fourth-degree assault and third-degree escape from custody.

The shooting was the second in Richland over the weekend.

Detectives are still continuing to investigate a shooting that happened just before 4 p.m. on Friday on the 1200 block of Torbett Street.

A man was hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing, but at this point there is no indication that it was gang-related, Jansen said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Richland police through the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.