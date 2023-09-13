Richland’s police chief is leaving. She’s the 2nd chief to go in less than five years

Richland’s first woman police chief is leaving the department after a little less than two years.

Chief Brigit Clary announced Tuesday she will retire on Jan. 1, 2024.

“I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by the city, the community and by our officers to lead the Richland Police Department, Clary, 53, said in a news release. “After over 25 years in law enforcement I am excited to start this new chapter.”

She told the Herald that she’s been fortunate to have a full career in law enforcement, and will be spending her time focused on her family and other interests. She didn’t say why she picked this point to retire.

Clary is married to Toppenish Police Chief John Clary. He has not made any announcement about leaving.

During her career, she has worked as a field training officer, a drug recognition expert and a major crimes detective.

She oversees the department’s about 90 employees, including police officers and staff, Benton and Franklin county dispatchers, Benton County Emergency Service workers and code enforcement officers.

She called the staff at the department “the most caring and professional individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

“I take comfort in knowing the high level of service the community will continue to receive after my retirement,” Clary said.

The chief came to Richland in 2017 after working in Ellensburg, for the Port of Seattle Police Department and most of her career at the Federal Way Police Department.

Moving up from sergeant to lieutenant to captain. She was named deputy chief in November 2021.

Interim Chief Brigit Clary addresses the media during an evening press briefing held at the Richland Police Department main office following the 2022 Fred Meyer shooting in Richland, Wash. Jennifer King/jking@tricityherald.com

Two months later she took over as interim chief after former Chief John Bruce’s sudden retirement at the end of January 2022. He was paid $58,000 to $81,000 as part of an agreement to resign after less than three years with the city.

Within a few weeks, Clary led the department through one of the city’s most violent crimes in years — the deadly shooting inside Richland’s Fred Meyer and the 11-hour manhunt that followed.

She also had a hand in forming the drone and major incident reconstruction teams, securing grants for officer wellness programs and redeploying the traffic unit.

Richland City Manager Jon Amundson commended Clary for her leadership.

“Chief Clary leaves a legacy of strength, resilience and exceptional dedication and commitment to our city’s residents and police department,” Amundson said.

The city manager said they plan on conducting a national search for the next chief and Deputy Police Chief David Neher will step in as interim chief after Clary leaves.

Richland doesn’t list the exact salaries of its employees, but the budgeted range for the police chief is $146,000 to $204,000 a year.