Richland police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital

Police are investigating an early Friday shooting on Lonetree Lane that left one man wounded.

The victim’s neighbor called 911 about 4:20 a.m. after hearing the man yelling that he had been shot, according to dispatch reports.

The wounded man was reported standing in his driveway on the 600 block in the housing development near the Duportail Street bridge

When police arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot in the leg, according to dispatch reports.

He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, Richland police said in a Facebook post.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear,” police said on Facebook.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office along with Kennewick and Pasco police helped with the initial response and searching the area.

Anyone with information can contact the police through the non-emergency dispatch number 509-628-0333.