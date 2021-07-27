Richland police: Man showed boys obscene photographs

Jul. 27—A Richland Township man faces criminal charges, accused of showing four boys obscene images of men and women on his cellphone, authorities said.

Township police charged Bryan Christopher DeGeorge, 38, of the 100 block of Mayluth Road, with four counts each of disseminating obscene material to minors, luring a child into a structure and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, DeGeorge allegedly showed four boys obscene material on his mobile device when the boys visited him on July 13.

Two boys were age 13 and two boys were age 14.

The juveniles then went into the house where DeGeorge showed them martial art swords, the complaint said.

DeGeorge was arraigned Saturday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on bond.