Richland police searching for shooter after newspaper delivery driver was targeted

Police are searching for a shooter that opened fire on a newspaper delivery driver in Richland on Friday morning.

The driver was on his routine route when a silver Mercedes-type car approached his vehicle at 3 a.m. near Duportail Street and Sanford Avenue, according to police.

Someone in the car opened fire on the delivery driver then went west on Duportail Street.

911 callers reported hearing five shots, according to dispatch reports.

No one was hurt but investigators found bullet holes in the vehicle and spent shell casings.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Richland police at 509-628-0333.