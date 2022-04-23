Richland Pregnancy Services director moving to national post

Amanda Clark

The executive director of Richland Pregnancy Services has been tapped to join the National Pregnancy Center Organization, Care Net, as its director of marketing and communications.

Amanda Clark, who has been the executive director of Richland Pregnancy Services since May 2019, oversaw the organization’s pandemic response, as well as a 29% growth in the annual budget in just three years, according to a news release.

Care Net is headquartered in Virginia but Clark will be working locally, a spokesperson said.

Clark, who has previously served as course Instructor for Care Net and adjunct professor of business for North Central State College, earned her MBA from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She has been working in nonprofit management for 10 years.

On her transition to Care Net, Clark said, “I love this ministry, and although the Lord has blessed me to serve pregnancy centers at the national level now through Care Net, please know that I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for this ministry.

"I will be on the search committee for whoever the man or woman of God is called to fill the role as executive director, and I will be an adviser/mentor for the new executive director," Clark said.

"We have some projects still in the works, and I rest knowing that God who has begun these good works will carry them to completion, and He will continue to provide," Clint Saiben, the agency's board president, said.

“We consider this an honor to send her to the national stage to assist over 1,100 pregnancy centers nationwide. We know those centers will benefit from her counsel and save more lives for the Kingdom,” Saiben’ said.

“What excites us even more is that the staff and leadership here have been recognized as a model of how all pregnancy services should operate nationwide. Congratulations to the team for this well-deserved recognition. The ministry has been healthy under Amanda’s leadership so we are thankful she will still be connected to us in her new position. She will also be part of the search team for a new director as well as consultant for the new director and without a doubt constant cheerleader," Saiben said.

For information about the criteria for the role of executive director of Richland Pregnancy Services, visit friendsofrichlandpregnancy.com. Richland Pregnancy Services is a faith based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, please call 419-522-8863, ext. 203 or email amy@richlandpregnany.com

