Richland school buses now have outside cameras

Apr. 27—An increase in cars speeding by school buses dropping off children has grabbed the attention of Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley. The school district is doing something about it.

Richland in November installed two exterior cameras on 19 buses.

"About two years ago, we started noticing an increase," Nadonely said on Monday.

He said one day, a school bus was unloading students on Solomon Run Road when a pickup truck sped by the bus that had its warning lights flashing and stop arm extended.

"It happened so fast the driver couldn't get the license plate," Nadonley said. "That was enough, so we started researching cameras."

The school district bought the cameras at $2,500 per bus from an Zen-Tinel, a company located in Indiana. The equipment was bought with a grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

"The driver doesn't have to do anything," said David Miller, vice president of Miller Motor Co. in Salix. "When you turn the key, the cameras go on."

"We're the only one in the region that has them," Nadonley said.

Since Feb. 5, the video cameras have recorded 28 stop-arm violators, Nadonley said.

Scalp Avenue, Theatre Drive and Frankstown Road near Ragers Hill Road are trouble spots.

When bus drivers spot stop-arm violators, they call the radio dispatcher who enters the information into a Google document. Video evidence is sent electronically to the school resource officer, transportation director and to Richland Township police and Geistown Borough police departments for prosecution.

The driver can be cited for overtaking a school bus with its warning light on.

If the driver is convicted, he or she is fined $250 plus fees and court costs. Drivers can expect to have their license suspended for 60 days, Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said.

"It's a serious offense, you're dealing with kids' lives," Burgan said. "It's surprising how much it happens."

"It's an invaluable tool because police can't be everywhere at once," Geistown police Chief Nicholas Zakucia said.

"More importantly, it protects our children."