Here are all the Richland schools ranked best to worst for 2023 in new SC state report
Do you know how well your child’s school is performing?
South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the school report cards for the 2022-2023 school year. Compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in the state’s public schools with easy-to-understand information.
Every high school, elementary and middle school in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.
Statewide, 22.5% of schools received an overall rating of excellent, representing an almost 2% increase from the previous year, according to a department of education press release.
Also, half of all students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with an excellent or good overall rating.
But how did schools in Richland County perform?
Overall, Richland had a 23.5% decrease in schools with excellent ratings year-over-year. The county also had a sizable 62.5% jump in the number of schools considered average compared to last year.
Below is a breakdown of how Richland County schools performed in the 2022-2023 school year.
To view report cards for every school in the state, click here.
Excellent
Rosewood Elementary: 62
Satchel Ford Elementary School: 61
Brockman Elementary: 73
Richland One Middle College: 95
E.L. Wright Middle: 74
Summit Parkway Middle (elementary students): 66
Bookman Road Elementary: 65
Round Top Elementary: 69
Muller Road Middle (elementary students): 69
Brennen Elementary: 70
Crayton Middle: 61
Meadowfield Elementary: 61
Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle (elementary students): 65
Good
Bethel-Hanberry Elementary: 54
Forest Lake Elementary: 58
Blythewood Middle: 53
Dreher High: 61
Spring Valley High: 61
L.W. Condor Elementary: 56
Blythewood High: 66
Annie Burnside Elementary: 57
Carver-Lyon Elementary: 55
Killian Elementary: 58
Longleaf Middle: 51
Sandel Elementary: 53
Carolina School for Inquiry: 57
Average
Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary: 48
Pontiac Elementary: 47
Bridge Creek Elementary: 48
Catawba Trail Elementary: 49
Sandlapper Elementary: 50
A.C. Flora High: 58
W.G. Sanders Middle: 47
Gadsden Elementary: 51
Hand Middle: 41
Hopkins Elementary: 49
Joseph Keels Elementary: 51
North Springs Elementary: 45
Summit Parkway Middle: 46
Rice Creek Elementary: 50
Ridge View High: 57
Langford Elementary: 46
Muller Road Middle: 44
Lake Carolina Elementary upper campus: 51
Jackson Creek Elementary: 44
Hopkins Middle: 41
St. Andrews Middle: 38
Bradley Elementary: 52
Logan Elementary: 48
A.C. Moore Elementary: 45
South Kilbourne Elementary: 49
H.B. Rhame Elementary: 44
John P. Thomas Elementary: 43
Forest Heights Elementary: 46
Dent Middle: 46
E.L. Wright Middle (middle students): 41
Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle (middle students): 39
Polo Road Elementary: 46
Heyward Gibbes Middle: 42
Mill Creek Elementary: 44
Edward E. Taylor Elementary: 51
Webber Elementary: 50
Southeast Middle: 41
A.J. Lewis Greenview Elementary: 45
Hyatt Park Elementary: 42
Below average
Arden Elementary: 41
Horrell Hill Elementary: 38
W.A. Perry Middle: 32
Windsor Elementary: 40
Lower Richland High: 41
Alcorn Middle: 31
Caughman Road Elementary: 36
Richland Northeast High: 41
Westwood High: 49
Pine Grove Elementary: 38
Unsatisfactory
W.J. Keenan High: 39
Columbia High: 34
Eau Claire High: 38
Burton-Pack Elementary: 23
Watkins-Nance Elementary: 33
C.A. Johnson High: 30