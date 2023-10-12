Here are all the Richland schools ranked best to worst for 2023 in new SC state report

Patrick McCreless
·3 min read
0
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ/TNS

Do you know how well your child’s school is performing?

South Carolina education officials recently unveiled the school report cards for the 2022-2023 school year. Compiled by the South Carolina Department of Education, the report cards are designed to increase accessibility and accountability in the state’s public schools with easy-to-understand information.

Every high school, elementary and middle school in the state received ratings on a 100-point scale. The ratings follow terms outlined in state law — excellent, good, average, below average and unsatisfactory. Schools also received ratings on multiple indicators, including graduation rate, academic achievement and college career readiness.

Statewide, 22.5% of schools received an overall rating of excellent, representing an almost 2% increase from the previous year, according to a department of education press release.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Also, half of all students in South Carolina public schools are enrolled in a school with an excellent or good overall rating.

But how did schools in Richland County perform?

Overall, Richland had a 23.5% decrease in schools with excellent ratings year-over-year. The county also had a sizable 62.5% jump in the number of schools considered average compared to last year.

Below is a breakdown of how Richland County schools performed in the 2022-2023 school year.

To view report cards for every school in the state, click here.

Excellent

  • Rosewood Elementary: 62

  • Satchel Ford Elementary School: 61

  • Brockman Elementary: 73

  • Richland One Middle College: 95

  • E.L. Wright Middle: 74

  • Summit Parkway Middle (elementary students): 66

  • Bookman Road Elementary: 65

  • Round Top Elementary: 69

  • Muller Road Middle (elementary students): 69

  • Brennen Elementary: 70

  • Crayton Middle: 61

  • Meadowfield Elementary: 61

  • Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle (elementary students): 65

Good

  • Bethel-Hanberry Elementary: 54

  • Forest Lake Elementary: 58

  • Blythewood Middle: 53

  • Dreher High: 61

  • Spring Valley High: 61

  • L.W. Condor Elementary: 56

  • Blythewood High: 66

  • Annie Burnside Elementary: 57

  • Carver-Lyon Elementary: 55

  • Killian Elementary: 58

  • Longleaf Middle: 51

  • Sandel Elementary: 53

  • Carolina School for Inquiry: 57

Average

  • Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary: 48

  • Pontiac Elementary: 47

  • Bridge Creek Elementary: 48

  • Catawba Trail Elementary: 49

  • Sandlapper Elementary: 50

  • A.C. Flora High: 58

  • W.G. Sanders Middle: 47

  • Gadsden Elementary: 51

  • Hand Middle: 41

  • Hopkins Elementary: 49

  • Joseph Keels Elementary: 51

  • North Springs Elementary: 45

  • Summit Parkway Middle: 46

  • Rice Creek Elementary: 50

  • Ridge View High: 57

  • Langford Elementary: 46

  • Muller Road Middle: 44

  • Lake Carolina Elementary upper campus: 51

  • Jackson Creek Elementary: 44

  • Hopkins Middle: 41

  • St. Andrews Middle: 38

  • Bradley Elementary: 52

  • Logan Elementary: 48

  • A.C. Moore Elementary: 45

  • South Kilbourne Elementary: 49

  • H.B. Rhame Elementary: 44

  • John P. Thomas Elementary: 43

  • Forest Heights Elementary: 46

  • Dent Middle: 46

  • E.L. Wright Middle (middle students): 41

  • Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle (middle students): 39

  • Polo Road Elementary: 46

  • Heyward Gibbes Middle: 42

  • Mill Creek Elementary: 44

  • Edward E. Taylor Elementary: 51

  • Webber Elementary: 50

  • Southeast Middle: 41

  • A.J. Lewis Greenview Elementary: 45

  • Hyatt Park Elementary: 42

Below average

  • Arden Elementary: 41

  • Horrell Hill Elementary: 38

  • W.A. Perry Middle: 32

  • Windsor Elementary: 40

  • Lower Richland High: 41

  • Alcorn Middle: 31

  • Caughman Road Elementary: 36

  • Richland Northeast High: 41

  • Westwood High: 49

  • Pine Grove Elementary: 38

Unsatisfactory

  • W.J. Keenan High: 39

  • Columbia High: 34

  • Eau Claire High: 38

  • Burton-Pack Elementary: 23

  • Watkins-Nance Elementary: 33

  • C.A. Johnson High: 30

Recommended Stories