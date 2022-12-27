Richland sheriff's deputies investigate Shiloh homicide; man found dead on Christmas Eve

Richland County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 76-year-old Shiloh man found dead in his bed on Christmas Eve.

Richland County Coroner's Investigator Tom Stortz Tuesday said Terrence L. Hamman, 16 Mechanic St. Rear, died of a gunshot wound. His body was taken to Montgomery County Medical Center for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff's death investigation report, two of Hamman's sons, William Hamman and Steve Hamman, went to check on their father Dec. 24, when he was not answering his phone. When William arrived at the house, his dad's truck was gone.

"Steve (Hamman) advised that he then called their other brother Robert Hamman who advised that he and Terrence were stopped at a gas station and heading toward Lorain. William advised that the story was not adding up so he made entry into the house where he found Terrence dead in his bed," the report said.

Deputies arrived at the Terrence Hamman residence at 11:37 a.m. Dec. 24.

Deputies on arrival found a bucket and mop; water in the bucket appeared to have a red tint to it. A basement door and floor appeared to have smeared blood on it inside the house, the death investigation report said. Carpet in Terrence's bedroom had what appeared to be blood stains on it. Several towels placed on the bedroom carpet appeared to have blood stains on them as well, the report said.

Terrence Hamman's body was found in his bed with his head near the headboard and his feet near the footboard. He was covered by a blanket. Terrence's head was partially exposed where deputies could see dried blood running from his ears, nose and mouth, the sheriff's report said. There was dried blood on his hand, too.

William told deputies that Robert Hamman had been staying with their dad and that the two of them had been in a dispute Dec. 23. William told deputies that Robert had taken their dad's truck, crashed it in a ditch and then fled from the tow truck driver. William told deputies his dad had told Robert to get out of his house. William said he called on the telephone later to check on his dad but got no answer.

Deputies are searching for Hamman's son, Robert Len Hamman, 53, who is listed as a missing person on a sheriff's report filed Dec. 24.

"We're looking for his son right now, concerned about his well-being," Richland County Sheriff's Capt. Donald Zehner said Tuesday. Robert Hamman is not listed as a person of interest, Zehner said.

The missing person report notes Robert Hamman was a resident in the house where a homicide took place. His father's truck was found abandoned in Wyandot County after a crash due to the weather conditions, the report said. Robert Hamman was believed to be on foot after being dropped off at a Mexican restaurant. The temperature was zero.

