Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt. Police searching for suspect

One person was shot and killed and three others were reported injured in an altercation in Richland on Thursday morning.

Richland police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Street about 10:15 a.m.

One person was found dead and two others suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were being rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland for surgery, according to initial reports from the scene.

A fourth man had unspecified injuries.

Streets in the area of the home near Wright and Forest avenues were closed while police investigate.

Police were searching for a gunman who fled in a car, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The is a breaking story and will be updated.