Richland Source founder, Mind Body Align founder, recipients of Chamber's Chairman's Award

Carl and AnneMarie Fernyak on Wednesday night were named this year's Chairman Award recipient at the Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development's annual meeting and excellence awards at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center.

Recipients of this award, which is kept secret until the winner is announced, have demonstrated a longstanding commitment to community service in the Richland County region.

Carl Fernyak is founder of Richland Source and owner of Carrousel Properties. He serves on the Richland Area Chamber board of directors and is a past board trustee for the Richland County Foundation. His wife, Annamarie Fernyak, is founder of Mind Body Align at 20 N. Mulberry St., an entrepreneur, philanthropist and businesswoman.

Beth DeLaney, immediate past chair of the Richland Community Development Group, said, "When I think of the chairman's award and I think of the past winners, and every one of them all have their own superpower."

DeLaney said she believes she chose a worthy superpower who have influenced and contributed to the community for years.

Chamber Chairwoman Kristine Lindeman, seated, was also honored with the ATHENA award at Wednesday night's Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development annual meeting. This award recognizes a woman for exceptional professional achievements, community service.

"I have grown to respect the passion of this duo, yes, I said duo, what they have accomplished in our community. There is no heavy lift they're not willing to take on," DeLaney said. "When they see a need in our community, they fill it. They bring value and make a difference in everything they do. Individually they stand alone, but you put these two together, they are a force."

In the Chairman's Award video shown during the evening, Fred Boll, executive director of the Buckeye Imagination Museum, said both Fernyaks are deep thinkers who take action and help with many causes. He said the couple are committed to the community and its growth.

The couple were lauded for supporting people, organizations, ideas and projects to fruition including building apartments in downtown Mansfield, Idea Works on West Fourth Street, Idea Works Kitchen on West Third Street, bringing jobs and solutions journalism with Richland Source.

Boll said the couple were one of the first people to invest in Theatre 166.

The Fernyaks are the first couple to earn the Chairman’s Award together.

The theme of the 125th annual program, "The Wizard of Oz, There's no place like Richland County, Ohio" seemed appropriate for the chamber, whose leaders referenced the Yellow Brick Road from the classic film and the Chamber's 2023 highlights, successes and future of businesses and industries.

Economic Excellence Awards

The RCDG Economic Excellence Awards highlight a business, individual or organization that has significantly affected the growth and development of the local economy.

The three awardees:

● Avita Health System has 2,200 total employees, of which more than 800 work in Richland County. In 2023, Avita opened the South Campus in the renovated Sears building at the Richland Mall, where it operates a pharmacy and physicians' offices. Also in 2023, the community saw an investment of a Shelby medical building/walk-in clinic with multiple medical providers. In the past two years, Avita invested more than $26 million to bring additional medical services and roughly 100 new jobs to Richland County. Avita Health Systems operates hospitals in Bucyrus, Galion and Ontario.

Jerry Morasko, president and CEO of Avita Health System, said Avita over the past 10 years has invested $97 million in Richland County alone in buildings and equipment including Avita Ontario Hospital, Bellville Walk-In Clinic and medical offices, South Campus clinics and pharmacy and Shelby walk-in clinic and medical offices.

"When we provide services here we like to provide them also in Crawford County, which is where we actually started, in Galion and Bucyrus," Morasko said.

Expanding into Richland County allowed Avita to bring on more specialists.

Morasko said Avita brought back business to Richland County and is one of the largest employers in the area. He said he doesn't believe other hospitals in the area have lost business or lost staff.

"We brought business that was going to Columbus or up in Cleveland, we brought it back locally to provide convenience services for patients locally so they don't have to drive or have their families drive. They can have all the services here," he said, adding Avita is going to continue to grow.

● The Buckeye Imagination Museum, 175 W. Third St., opened its new location in 2022. In 2023, they completed the second floor of its museum and the outdoor playground, Optimists Play Park. Boll said over the life of the museum there have been more than 800,000 visitors starting at the West Fourth Street downtown building. He said 56% of visitors come from outside Richland County.

● Jared Mawhorr, founder of Lloyd Rebar Company in Technology Parkway in Shelby. In accepting the award, he thanked his team, Shelby Mayor Steve Schag, the chamber's Jessica Gribben, Ohio Sen. Mark Romanchuk, R-Ontario, and Ohio state Rep. Marilyn John for their help.

Mawhorr said his company has grown into "the most undisputable, innovative rebar application fabrication facility in the United States," growing to more than 160,000 square feet with over $20 million in investments since 2017.

"It's not a testimony to me, it's a testimony to my team," Mawhorr said.

Athena Award winner

Chamber Chairwoman Kristine Lindeman was also honored with the Athena Award, sponsored by Park National Bank. This award recognizes a woman for exceptional professional achievements, community service and dedicated support in empowering women to excel in their careers and leadership roles. A panel of past Athena Award recipients reviewed the nominations, and a video highlight reel was presented.

Theresa Roth, the 2023 Athena Award winner, said Lindeman's nominator said, "Her kind and caring heart is evident in all she does and everyone she touches. She has been a mentor to other women and fought to ensure they have a seat at the table where decisions are made. ... She has served on countless boards and director in a variety of leadership roles and generously given of her time and talents beyond her normal workday."

A video highlighted her many roles including philanthropy efforts. Lindeman served as a member and chairman of the Women's Fund through the Richland County Foundation, where she helped bring affordable quality childcare to Richland County.

She was lauded as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, with an inner strength, determination and faith. A volunteer at various organizations, she is quick to give back. She and her husband operate a commercial roofing company.

