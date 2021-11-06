Richland Township man charged with raping child, faces 320 counts

Nov. 6—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Richland Township man was jailed Friday on 320 sex-related charges, stemming from alleged incidents involving a juvenile over a four-year period, authorities said.

Township police detectives charged Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51, of the 300 block of Devon Drive, with 40 counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, incest, statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

According to a criminal complaint, Shaulis took videos of himself assaulting the child.

Charges were filed after a forensic interview was conducted with the juvenile at the Cambria County Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Shaulis was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.