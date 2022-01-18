Richland Township man heads to trial facing 320 sex-related charges

Jan. 18—A Richland Township man was ordered to stand trial, accused of raping a juvenile girl over a four-year period, authorities said.

Daniel Rayford Shaulis, 51, of the 300 block of Devon Drive, was held for court on 320 sex-related charges following a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, on Jan. 12.

According to a criminal complaint, Shaulis took videos of himself assaulting the child.

Criminal charges were filed after a forensic interview was conduced with the girl at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

Township police also arrested Shaulis' two sons, Daniel Natta Sr., 33, and Michael Shaulis, 31, charging them with more than 300 sex-related counts in connection with the alleged rape and sexual abuse of the juvenile.

They are in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg, awaiting trial. The three men are each being held on $500,000 percentage bond.

"This investigation quickly uncovered the horrific abuse of a young minor," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer said. "Three predators have been arrested and will be fully brought to justice."