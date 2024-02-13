Richland Township trustees celebrate Ohio Township Day with visit to Secrest Elementary

To celebrate Ohio Township Day on Feb. 1, the Richland Township trustees as well as the fiscal officer and road crew personnel visited Secrest Elementary School.

Trustee Elizabeth Duche and fiscal officer Jacqueline Neuhart gave a presentation to the second-grade students providing information about Ohio Township Day and Richland Township and what the job duties are of each position.

All kindergarten through second-grade classes learned about the big machinery the township brought to the school. The road crew, Justin Lowry and Shawn Lasko and trustee Robert Lasko, drove a dump truck with a snowplow, CASE backhoe, and the grader for the children to see.

Trustee Dan Mallett provided information and brought different stone materials that the township uses on the roads.

