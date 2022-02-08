Richland Washington shooting - live: Fred Meyer shooting suspect arrested

Richland police have arrested the suspect they believe to be behind the multiple person shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington.

Early on Monday morning, one person was killed and another, a Fred Meyer employee, was injured in the shooting.

Eyewitnesses claim to have heard as many as a dozen shots.

In a Facebook post the police said: “39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly has been taken into custody without incident.”

“Kelly was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane.”

Earlier, police identified the man killed in the shooting as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.

11:40 , Gino Spocchia

Fred Meyer, the hypermarket superstore chain that was at the centre of a shooting in Richland, Washington, has issued a statement of its own.

The statement said Fred Meyer was “deeply saddened” by the incident that occurred at one of its stores on Monday, when a 39-year-old man allegedly shot another fatally.

A Fred Meyer employee was also reportedly injured and the chain said it was cooperating fully with the police investigation, which is ongoing:

‘No additional victims’ in shooting

10:33 , Adam Withnall

Police earlier identified the two victims of the shooting as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, who was killed in the incident, and an unnamed employee of the Fred Meyer store who is in hospital in a critical condition.

No other people were injured in the incident, Richland Police commander Chris Lee said.

The Tri-City Herald reported that Krumbah, a White male, was a customer at the store and that he and the shooter had an “interaction” before the latter opened fire.

Police arrested a suspect, Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, on Interstate 90 northeast of Richland “without incident”, police said.

Fred Meyer shooting suspect arrested

08:34 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Richland police have now arrested the suspect they believe to be behind the shooting at a Fred Meyer.

"Kelly was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane."

“Kelly was arrested on Interstate 90 between Sprague and the City of Spokane.”

Police said that Mr Kelly will be transported back to the Tri-Cities and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first degree murder and first degree attempted murder.

Earlier a nationwide arrest warrant for $1m had been issued by the police.

Police identify Fred Meyer shooting suspect and victim

06:22 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Police have identified Aaron Christopher Kelly as the suspect believed to be behind the multiple person shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland, Washington.

In a Facebook post the Richland police department said: “39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly has been identified as the suspect in the shooting on 2/7 at the Richland Fred Meyer.”

“This shooting resulted in the death of 38-year-old Justin Krumbah.”

Police said that the hunt is on for Mr Kelly to take him into custody.

A first degree murder warrant has also been issued and Mr Kelly is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic.

Police said that another victim who survived the shooting is in a critical condition in a nearby hospital.

$1m arrest warrant for Fred Meyer shooting suspect

06:01 , Sravasti Dasgupta

A $1m nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in Monday morning’s multiple-person shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington.

The warrant signed by judge Dave Peterson on Monday found probable cause for the arrest of 39-year-old Aaron Christopher Kelly, reported the Tri-city Herald.

Online court records show that Mr Kelly is charged in Benton County Superior Court with premeditated first-degree murder.

While Richland police department in their press briefing did not identify the shooter or the victims, an internal “officer safety” memo issued by Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary identifies Mr Kelly as a suspect in the shooting.

While the memo has not been made public by the police, residents have been posting it on their social media handles.

Mr Kelly has been described as 6-foot tall, weighing 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

At the press briefing on Monday, Richland police said that the are continuing to hunt for an “armed and dangerous” man. Josh Marcus reports

Hunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ Fred Meyer gunman who left one dead in store shooting

Grocery store will remain closed overnight as police analyse crime scene

02:50 , Josh Marcus

The Fred Meyer where an individual shot two people on Monday in Richland, Washington, will remain closed overnight as police process the crime scene.

It will take at least 6 more hours to go through the store, according to Richland police chief Brigit Clary.

FBI and other federal agencies join search for Fred Meyer shooter

02:20 , Josh Marcus

Multiple federal agencies have joined in the manhunt for an individual who shot multiple people inside a Washington grocery store on Monday.

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency, and US Marshals are all assisting Richland, Washington, police as they seek to find the suspect, who is accused of killing one person and seriously harming a second.

How police identified the Fred Meyer shooting suspect

01:20 , Josh Marcus

Police are still hunting for the individual suspected of shooting two people at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington, but officials have located a person of interest in the case.

“We had multiple investigative efforts concentrated at the scene. Just through witnesses. We had a large amount of witnesses inside the store,” said Richland police chief Brigit Clary during a press conference on Monday. “We posted a picture on social media, and we had a lot of information flooding in regard the suspect.”

Police aren’t releasing details about the person of interest to protect their ongoing investigation.

No other victims inside store besides two affected: Richland police chief

00:51 , Josh Marcus

Police located only two victims inside the Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, where a shooting took place: one who was deceased and another who is now receiving critical care at a local hospital.

That’s the latest from police chief Brigit Clary, who updated the community on Monday evening, suggesting the incident will not be the sort of large mass shooting that are becoming frightfully common in the US.

‘We don’t know what that conversation was’: Police analysing security footage for clues to motive

00:41 , Josh Marcus

Richland Police have confirmed that security footage captured the alleged Fred Meyer shooter having an interaction with someone in the store before fatally shooting them.

“The suspect and the deceased male from inside had some sort of interaction inside the store. We don’t know exactly to what extent that was,” an officer told reporters on Monday afternoon. “What we saw on video was a conversation. We don’t know what that conversation was.”

Police have identified a person of interest in the crime, but aren’t yet releasing his name to the public to protect an ongoing investigation.

READ: Fred Meyer grocery statement makes statement on shooting inside Richland, Washington store

00:10 , Josh Marcus

The Fred Meyer grocery chain has made a statement about a shooting that took place Monday morning inside one of its stores in Richland, Washington.

Read their comments below:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA.

The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time.

We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Richland Police Department.

Police identify person of interest in Fred Meyer shooting

Monday 7 February 2022 23:44 , Josh Marcus

Washington police have identified a person of interest in the shooting that took place on Monday morning in a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, which killed one person and severely injured another.

Richland police have not yet named the individual, but said he had a history known to the police department, though it didn’t involve any crimes related to weapons.

Victim had altercation with suspect before shooting: police

Monday 7 February 2022 23:24 , Josh Marcus

More details are emerging about the shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Washington.

An individual inside the store had an altercation with the suspected shooter before being shot, according to police, while a second victim, a store employee, is now in critical condition from their injuries and receiving surgery this afternoon.

About a dozen shots fired, says witness

Monday 7 February 2022 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A man who was in the store at the time of the shooting says he heard about a dozen shots fired.

I just spoke to one man who was inside #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington during the shooting. He said he heard around a dozen shots fired at the time of the shooting. He says he rushed to try and help an employee who he says had been shot. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/DzoHszDeGG — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 7, 2022

School lockdown lifted

Monday 7 February 2022 22:18 , Oliver O'Connell

UPDATE: In collaboration with the Pasco Police Department, the lockout at all Pasco schools and facilities has been lifted. School will be released on time. pic.twitter.com/4UVGmaAUAt — Pasco Schools (@PascoSD1) February 7, 2022

Law enforcement staged in parking lot

Monday 7 February 2022 22:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Local anchor Neil Fischer tweets: “Law enforcement agencies from around the Tri-Cities region are staged in the parking lot near the garden center at #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington. According to the witness I spoke with, the shooting happened in the middle of the store, near the sauces.”

Law enforcement agencies from around the Tri-Cities region are staged in the parking lot near the garden center at #FredMeyer in Richland, Washington. According to the witness I spoke with, the shooting happened in the middle of the store, near the sauces. #TriCities @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/p50PWQL2O4 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 7, 2022

Further police statement due at 2.15pm

Monday 7 February 2022 22:07 , Oliver O'Connell

UPDATE: The Richland Police Department will be making a statement at 2:15pm at the Media Staging Area. — Richland PD, WA (@RichlandPolice) February 7, 2022

Monday 7 February 2022 22:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Customers and employees are guided out of the Fred Meyer grocery store after the fatal shooting (AP)

Official statement from Richland Police

Monday 7 February 2022 21:58 , Oliver O'Connell

The safety of our citizens remains of utmost concern.

The Richland Police Department is actively looking for the suspect.

The suspect left the store and it is undetermined if he left on foot or in a vehicle.

One person has died and another is in the hospital with injuries. The suspect has been described as a middle aged white male. Photos have been distributed. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

We ask our community or anyone with information to contact Non Emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. If you see the suspect or feel you are in danger, please call 911.

At approximately 11:03 dispatch received a call regarding an incident at the Richland Fred Meyer. Initial reports were of yelling and possible gun shots within the store. Officers were dispatched and the first officers arrived on scene at 11:04 a.m.

Again, the suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area.

Sightings of suspect reported to police

Monday 7 February 2022 21:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Once photos of the suspect had been posted to social media by police, emergency dispatchers started getting reports of possible sightings of the man.

He was reportedly seen at another grocery store in Richland, and at an apartment complex.

Monday 7 February 2022 21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Police say that a truck pictured in surveillance footage is not involved in the incident.

Monday 7 February 2022 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

A number of nearby schools went into lockdown when news of the shooting broke.

Richland High School, Carmichael Middle, River’s Edge High, Marcus Whitman Elementary, Lewis and Clark Elementary and Christ the King School were all alerted about the incident.

Officers search aisle by aisle

Monday 7 February 2022 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

The Tri-City Herald reports that officers went aisle by aisle inside the store looking for employees and customers and any possible evidence.

People reportedly hid and sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy, and offices until police could reach them to escort them out safely.

Employees and customers were directed to wait in the parking lot, where several could be seen hugging and crying.

One witness said they heard at least 10 shots fired inside the store.

Police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers and federal agents from across southeastern Washington and Umatilla County were called in to help. A chaplain also responded to the scene.

‘I will never forget today. Ever.’

Monday 7 February 2022 21:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Eyewitness Jacquelyn Pronk posted on Facebook: “I was there. I was in sliced bread and each pop shook the rack and I felt it in my chest. I ran with 2 elderly folks who couldn’t hear the shots. It was like a scary dream, my legs were putty and I couldn’t run fast enough. I called 911 from behind a car, crouching on the ground. I will never forget today. Ever.”

Monday 7 February 2022 21:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Monday 7 February 2022 20:52 , Oliver O'Connell

What we know so far about the incident.

Hunt for suspect as one death reported in Washington shooting

Monday 7 February 2022 20:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Monday 7 February 2022 20:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Police confirm one dead and one wounded.

The suspect is a white man with a handgun who is believed to have fled the store after the 11:04am shooting.

It is not yet known if he got away by foot or in a vehicle.

Photos released by authorities from store surveillance footage show the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down vest, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants and sneakers.

Police release images of suspect

Monday 7 February 2022 20:43 , Oliver O'Connell

The Richland Police Department is seeking information on the identity and location of the pictured suspect and suspect vehicle in relation to a shooting at the Richland Fred Meyer. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Please avoid the area due to police activity. pic.twitter.com/yy2oyABqkB — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) February 7, 2022

Police responding to active shooter

Monday 7 February 2022 20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Police in Richland, Washington are responding to a possible active shooter at a Fred Meyer grocery store.

Initial reports were that at least one person was wounded inside the store by a man with a handgun, but it is now understood that one person is dead and at least one other is wounded.