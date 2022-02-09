Richland Washington shooting - live: Suspect’s arraignment postponed with bail set at $1m

New details continue to emerge about the man suspected of carrying out a deadly rampage at a Fred Meyer supermarket in Washington state.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday following an hours-long manhunt after he allegedly shot two people, one fatally, at the store in Richland on Monday morning.

He is currently being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. His bond was set at $1m.

Court records revealed that Mr Kelly, who officials said was previously known to law enforcement, was the target of a requested protection order in 2020.

The man who filed the order allegedly penned a since-deleted Facebook post after the shooting claiming Mr Kelly, who was his tenant, waged a harassment campaign against the landlord.

Meanwhile tributes have poured in for Justin Krumbah, the 38-year-old Instacart shopper killed in the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing as the gunman’s motive remains unclear.

13:37 , Megan Sheets

Suspect Aaron Kelly’s motive in opening fire on a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington, has yet to be determined nearly 48 hours after the shock shooting.

At a Tuesday press conference, officials said Mr Kelly refused to be interviewed by investigators following his arrest hours earlier.

He is said to have begun shooting just seconds after engaging in an argument with Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah, who was fatally wounded.

Police said the suspect had no known prior relationship with Mr Krumbah or Mark Hill, a Fred Meyer employee who was critically injured.

Kelly was 'paranoid' and 'spiralling mentally', says former roommate

05:57 , Sravasti Dasgupta

New details continue to emerge about Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, the suspect who has been arrested by police over the multiple person shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland.

Kelly’s former roommate told police that he had been “spiralling mentally and is very paranoid,” according to court documents.

The roommate also said that Kelly was known to carry a gun, which made the roommate and others feel “extremely unsafe” when around him, the documents said.

In their press briefing on Tuesday, the police had said he had been on the “decline” over the past several weeks.

“Acquaintances of [Aaron Christopher] Kelly have described his condition to investigators as being in decline over the last few weeks and months,” Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters on Tuesday.

“He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family.”

05:31 , Sravasti Dasgupta

Community leaders and police have described the shooting at a supermarket in southeast Washington State as “senseless and tragic.”

Suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday about 150 miles away from the Fred Meyer store in Richland where he allegedly shot two people, killing one and wounding another, on Monday morning.

Support floods into GoFundMe for critically injured victim

03:30 , Nathan Place

Fred Meyer customers and others who know Mark Hill, the second victim of yesterday’s shooting, have rushed to donate to a GoFundMe for his medical expenses – and to share kind words about him.

“Mark is a wonderful guy,” one donor wrote of Mr Hill, who worked at the supermarket where the shooting took place. “He loves his job and is always ready to help anyone in any way that they need.”

“Mark has to be the happiest worker,” another wrote. “I always liked saying hi to Mark as he whistled while he worked. God Bless him. May he recover with smiles.”

Police said on Tuesday that Mr Hill is still in critical condition at a local hospital.

Help us save Mark Hill, organized by Destiny Underwood

Here’s what Fred Meyer said about the shooting

02:30 , Nathan Place

Fred Meyer has spoken out about the shooting at one of its stores, offering its condolences to the victims’ families and pledging to cooperate with police.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA,” the supermarket chain said in a statement. “The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”

Fred Meyer sends snacks to police department

01:30 , Nathan Place

After yesterday’s shooting at a Fred Meyer store, the supermarket chain has sent snacks and other treats to the police who arrested the suspect.

In a Facebook post, Richland police thanked Fred Meyer and other businesses for the care packages.

“The Richland Police Department would like to thank our community for the gifts of support,” the RPD said on Tuesday. “Your kindness in the form of snacks, coffee and meals is truly appreciated. Thank you to our friends at Fred Meyer, Crumbl Cookies and Boar's Head.”

Everything we know about Kelly’s arrest

00:22 , Nathan Place

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested 150 miles from where the yesterday’s shooting took place. On Tuesday, Richland police admitted they’d somehow missed the suspect as he left the scene of the crime.

According to the police, Mr Kelly was “taken into custody without incident.”

Watch Aaron Christopher Kelly’s court appearance

Tuesday 8 February 2022 23:33 , Nathan Place

Aaron Christopher Kelly, the suspect in yesterday’s supermarket shooting, appeared in court earlier this afternoon. He was wearing a green jumpsuit, and said little except to state his name and date of birth. His arraignment was postponed to 23 February.

KEPR filmed the appearance, which you can watch here:

Second victim named in GoFundMe

Tuesday 8 February 2022 22:36 , Nathan Place

The family of the shooting’s second victim, who remains in critical condition, has revealed his name in a GoFundMe for his medical expenses.

“Hello everyone I am starting a gofund me for Mark Hill one of our family members who was shot at Fredmeyer yesterday [sic],” wrote the fundraiser’s organizer, Destiny Underwood. “I want to help mark with his medical bills hoping that he pulls through. Mark Is a big part of our family and he will need our support.”

Mr Hill, 56, was an employee at the Fred Meyer store where the shooting occurred. Donors to the GoFundMe remembered him fondly.

“Whenever I would come into the store to shop Mark would be whistling, doing his job,” wrote one contributor. “It brightened my day many times. Hope and prayers being said for his recovery.”

Help us save Mark Hill, organized by Destiny Underwood

Suspect appears in court, arraignment postponed

Tuesday 8 February 2022 22:10 , Nathan Place

Aaron Christopher Kelly appeared in court at about 5pm on Tuesday, but his arraignment was postponed to 23 February.

Mr Kelly’s bail was set at $1 million, and he remains in custody.

Everything we know about victim Justin Krumbah

Tuesday 8 February 2022 22:05 , Nathan Place

The Instacart shopper who was killed in a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store has been remembered as a “breath of fresh air” with a “positive, can-do attitude” by his heartbroken customers.

Justin Krumbah, 38, died on Monday after police said he was seen having a heated conversation with suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly inside the supermarket in Richland, Washington.

GoFundMe for victim’s family surpasses fundraising goal

Tuesday 8 February 2022 21:44 , Nathan Place

A GoFundMe for the family of Justin Krumbah, who was killed in yesterday’s supermarket shooting, has now surpassed its goal by more than $1,000.

The fundraiser had listed its target amount as $20,000, and as of Tuesday afternoon had raised $21,638.

The page’s organizer, a friend of Mr Krumbah’s sister, says the funds will go toward the family’s funeral expenses.

Richland, Washington shooting: Everything we know so far

Tuesday 8 February 2022 21:04 , Nathan Place

Community leaders and police have described the shooting at a supermarket in southeast Washington State as “senseless and tragic.”

Suspected gunman Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was arrested early Tuesday about 150 miles away from the Fred Meyer store in Richland where he allegedly shot two people, killing one and wounding another, on Monday morning.

Suspect will appear in court at 4:15pm EST

Tuesday 8 February 2022 20:46 , Nathan Place

The suspect in yesterday’s shooting will make his first court appearance in about half an hour, according to the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Yesterday, Aaron Kelly was charged by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office with Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder in the First Degree,” the office said on Tuesday morning. “The defendant will have his initial appearance in Benton-Franklin County Superior Court today at 1:15 pm [Washington State time].”

In Eastern Standard Time, the appearance will take place at 4:15pm.

Suspect shot first victim after ‘10 to 15 second interaction,’ police say

Tuesday 8 February 2022 20:15 , Nathan Place

At a press conference on Tuesday, police offered horrifying details on how yesterday’s shooting transpired.

Interim Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary said the violence began around 11am. After a “10 to 15 second interaction” with InstaCart shopper Justin Krumbah, Aaron Christopher Kelly allegedly shot Mr Krumbah. He died at the scene.

Then, Ms Clary said, Mr Kelly shot his second victim – a 56-year-old Fred Meyer employee – before going on the run. The victim is currently in critical condition at a local hospital, and his family does not want his name released.

Police say suspect had been ‘in decline’ for weeks

Tuesday 8 February 2022 20:00 , Nathan Place

Richland police say the suspect in yesterday’s shooting had been “in decline” over the past several weeks, according to people who knew him.

“Acquaintances of [Aaron Christopher] Kelly have described his condition to investigators as being in decline over the last few weeks and months,” Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters on Tuesday. “He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family.”

Ms Clary also said Mr Kelly does not have an extensive criminal history, and appears to have acted alone.

Tributes continue for well liked victim

Tuesday 8 February 2022 19:50 , Gino Spocchia

A GoFundMe for shooting victim Justin Krumbah, 38, has now reached more than $20,000, after it was set up by a friend of his sister, Krista.

People have sent messages and tributes on the page, along with their donations for funeral expenses. It seems many of those donating knew him.

One person writes: “My heartfelt condolences go to your family for this tragic and senseless act upon Justin. My interactions with Justin were minimal but pleasant and I hope you can find some sort of comfort in knowing how much he was liked by his customers and coworkers”.

Police admit they missed suspect as he left supermarket

Tuesday 8 February 2022 19:49 , Nathan Place

At a press conference on Tuesday, police admitted they somehow missed the shooting suspect as he left the Fred Meyer supermarket yesterday.

“No, we did not encounter the suspect on his way out,” Interim Richland Police Chief Brigit Clary told reporters.

The suspect, Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was later arrested 150 miles away from the scene.

Watch here: Police hold press conference on shooting

Tuesday 8 February 2022 19:36 , Nathan Place

The Richland, Washington Police Department is holding a press conference on yesterday’s shooting at a Fred Meyer supermarket. You can watch it here:

What weapon was used in the shooting?

Tuesday 8 February 2022 19:20 , Gino Spocchia

Police have described finding 9mm cases littered around the scene of the shooting inside the Fred Meyer following Monday’s shooting.

An ex-roommate and reported landlord told investigators he had also seen the 39-year-old, who has been described as “paranoid”, with a 9mm handgun.

It remains unclear if police have retrieved the weapon suspected of killing one person and injuring another.

Who is the shooting suspect?

Tuesday 8 February 2022 18:50 , Gino Spocchia

Police and prosecutors have released an image and further information about the Fred Meyer shooting suspect following his arrest on an interstate north of Richland, Washington, at around minight.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, aged 39, was seen at the same supermarket the week before allegedly wearing the same clothes and using the same Honda vehicle that his ex-roommate and reported landlord confirmed to investigators on Monday.

Mr Kelly, who fired several shoots at two victims – one of whom was fatally injured – was alleged to have asked his roommate to take his firearm away and was subject to a failed restraining order request, according to court records.

He faces murder and attempted murder charges and could be imprisoned for life if convicted. It was unclear on Tuesday if he had a lawyer and an investigation is underway.

39-year-old Aaron Kelly (AP)

‘You never think it would ever happen where you work’

Tuesday 8 February 2022 18:20 , Gino Spocchia

An alleged employee of the Fred Meyer supermarket at the centre of yesterday’s fatal shooting has tweeted about how he did not expect the attack to unfold.

The employee, Zac Laroche, also described the 38-year-old shooting victim as “super friendly” and “awesome”, in remarks that echoed those of many others who were familiar with the Instacart worker,

He tweeted: “I work at this Fred Meyer and knew the victim he would always come in every day from 6am to 10pm doing Instacart and was super friendly and (an) awesome guy to talk to its so crazy you never think it would ever happen where you work”.

Police to deliver press briefing soon

Tuesday 8 February 2022 18:00 , Gino Spocchia

Police in Richland, Washington, will give another press briefing at 11:30am local time (2.30pm ET) on the shooting at a Fred Meyer, in which one person was killed and another injured.

It comes as more details emerge about the shooting suspect and his victim, as well as how the attack unfolded at the supermarket chain.

Everything we know about the shooting so far

Tuesday 8 February 2022 17:45 , Gino Spocchia

Suspect was spotted by staff members a week before, police say

Tuesday 8 February 2022 17:20 , Gino Spocchia

Prosecutors in Benton County, Washington, have released further details about the Fred Meyer shooting ahead of the suspect’s first appearance in front of Benton-Franklin County Superior Court.

In a Facebook post, the county prosecutor shared documents filed by the Richland Police Department on Monday after they responded to the scene of the shooting.

It reveals details about how suspect guman Aaron Kelly had been at the store a week before and was suspected of shoplifting by Fred Meyer staff. His outfit and vehicle were allegedly the same on Monday as the previous time, a staff member told police.

The incident occurred around aisle 14 and the customer service area, and police said although the suspect had appeared with a shopping cart – he did not place any items inside of it, and “wander briefly” before exiting the scene of the crime.

Tragedy was latest to target supermarkets in US

Tuesday 8 February 2022 16:58 , Gino Spocchia

The shooting at a Fred Meyer store on Monday was the latest in a series of attacks carried out by lone gunman in the US, many of which have involved shootings at supermarkets.

Last year saw shootings at a King Soopers store in Boulder, Colorado, in March. Ten people died.

The following month, a shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead, New York, killed three people including a store manager.

And In June, a toddler and his grandmother were killed while shopping at Publix supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, Flordia, as The New York Times recalled on Monday.

Gunman’s ex-landlord sought protection order

Tuesday 8 February 2022 16:30 , Megan Sheets

Suspected gunman Aaron Kelly’s former landlord has claimed that he begged authorities to take away his tenant’s firearm after he tried to poison his dogs.

Bryant Scott wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post, seen by DailyMail.com, that Mr Kelly refused to leave the property he rented to him, was “repeatedly attempting to murder my dogs” and waged a campaign of harassment against him and his friends during the pandemic.

Mr Scott said he filed for a restraining order against the 39-year-old and asked a judge to confiscate his weapon - but that both requests were denied.

Everything we know about victim Justin Krumbah

Tuesday 8 February 2022 16:09 , Megan Sheets

Justin Krumbah, the 38-year-old Instacart shopper killed in Monday’s shooting, has been remembered by his customers as a “breath of fresh air”.

Tributes to Mr Krumbah have flooded a GoFundMe campaign raising money to help his family cover funeral costs.

Posts on his Facebook page also revealed his passion for his job.

In his last post before he died, Mr Krumbah shared a photo of him smiling cheerily dressed in his work apron.

“Hi ho, hi ho, off to work I go!” he captioned the photo, posted on 26 January.

Suspect known to police, reports say

Tuesday 8 February 2022 15:40 , Gino Spocchia

Police have reportedly said the alleged suspect from Monday’s shooting had contact with law enforcement in the past, although those details remain limited.

The police department in Richland, Washington, is expected to announce further updates on Tuesday following the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect.

Union boss condemns shooting violence

Tuesday 8 February 2022 15:10 , Gino Spocchia

In a statement following the shooting on Monday, the president a union representing more than a million retail and factory workers said it was in shock at what happened in Richland, Washington.

“Workers in our local grocery stores have experienced many safety concerns over the last two years under Covid,” Eric Renner said. “This tragic shooting is another shock to all of us.”

He added that “We stand together with everyone in our community against this violence.”

Employees at the Fred Meyer voted as recently as last year to become associated with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), according to The New York Times.

What the scene looked like outside the store

Tuesday 8 February 2022 14:40 , Gino Spocchia

Shoppers and employees were escorted out of the Fred Meyer in the south of Richland, Washington, on Monday during a deadly shooting.

Amulances and police responded to the scene, as seen in the image below, and the supermarket is expected to remain closed until investigations are conducted.

Bystanders told reporters that around half a dozen shots were heard, and a suspect who was subject to a manhunt on Monday evening was afterwards arrested about 150 miles north of the city.

At the scene of the shooting in Richland, Washington, on Monday (AP)

Police describe shooting as ‘senseless and tragic'

Tuesday 8 February 2022 14:10 , Gino Spocchia

Richland interim police chief Brigit Clary has said the shooting at a Fred Meyer hypermarket was “a senseless and tragic act,” in a statement before the announcement of a the arrest of a 39-year-old suspect on Tuesday morning.

Ms Clary also confirmed on Monday afternoon that in addition to one white male who was shot dead, another while male was in critical condition and had undergone surgery.

While the injured was employee of Fred Meyer, the victim was not, said police.

He was later identified as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, who reports suggest was known to Fred Meyer staff and will be remembered fondly.

FBI ‘glad to assist’ police department in Richland

Tuesday 8 February 2022 13:40 , Gino Spocchia

The FBI have been among more than half a dozen law enfocrmenrt agencies involved the response and investigations into the shooting at a Fred Meyer, which killed one and injured another.

The FBI office in Seattle, Washington, said its officers were “glad assist our partners at the Richland Police Department”, who arrested a suspect early on Tuesday morning.

https://t.co/dQZN1rtdyl

Glad to assist our partners at the Richland Police Department! — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) February 8, 2022

Businessman recalls 45 minute long situation

Tuesday 8 February 2022 13:10 , Gino Spocchia

Local businessman Robert Cronkite also told a local news station on Monday that his shop sheltered members of the public “for about 45 minutes” while an attack unfolded across the road at a Fred Meyer.

He said he “talked to a couple of the workers” at another nearby business and asked “‘What did you hear?’, and they said ‘we heard a pop, pop, pop’ and four more shots – and at that point they realised there was a shooting”.

Mr Cronkite continued by saying he believed about a dozen people were sent to hospital for treatment following the shooting, with many having fallen over while fleeing the Fred Meyer.

“But there was one person shot and dead and there was an employee and he was shot in the head...and in the chest area”, said the businessman. Those details remain to be confirmed by Richland police.