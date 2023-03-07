Richland, West Hills police unite to stop thefts from unlocked vehicles

Mar. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Richland Township and West Hills Regional police are pooling resources to stop the thefts from unlocked vehicles, authorities said.

Thieves entered 11 unlocked vehicles throughout Richland Township in the early hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The thefts occurred from midnight to 4 a.m. with small items and bills taken.

Richland Township police Detective Kevin Gaudlip called the situation unique because coins are left untouched.

"A lot of change is being left behind," he said. "They're probably looking for guns and items that are valuable and cash."

Thefts are happening throughout the township, meaning the thieves are probably traveling by vehicle.

West Hills Regional police Detective Dean West said unlocked vehicles in Brownstown and Westmont boroughs were entered last week with thieves taking wallets and money.

Detectives from both departments are working together.

"We haven't determined if it's the same individual," West said.

Residents are urged to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.

If anyone spots an unfamiliar vehicle in the neighborhood at night or if motion lights are activated or if the car light comes on when someone opens the door, call police, Gaudlip said.

Police are searching for video to help find the thieves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.