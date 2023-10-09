Richland woman charged for stalking, sending harassing messages to prosecutors

A Richland woman has been charged with multiple counts of stalking after allegedly sending hundreds of messages to officials at the Barry County Prosecutor's Office.

Rita Williams, 37, was arraigned in Barry County's 56-B District Court Thursday on two counts of stalking and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Friday news release. Each count is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year of incarceration.

Williams is alleged to have sent hundreds of emails and voicemail messages to prosecutors in the Barry County Prosecutor's Office, including elected Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor Pratt, in response to the prosecution, subsequent conviction by guilty plea, and present incarceration of her husband. When instructed to cease contact by the prosecutors, it is alleged Williams sent harassing messages to the attorneys on both their work and personal devices.

“Public service is a calling for many, often too few, devoted residents in our state,” Nessel said. “Dedicating oneself to government employment or law enforcement does not mean being subjected to stalking or unmitigated harassment should come with the job. These activities are illegal, no matter who the target is, and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Williams will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing Nov. 7.

