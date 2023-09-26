Richland woman got into argument with neighbor. Here is what police say happened next.

A 30-year-old Richland woman awaiting trial for felony aggravated assault, is charged with shooting at the home of a neighbor Saturday night, then barricading herself in a home.

Richland Township police were dispatched to a home in the 570 block of East Cherry Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting where they met with a man who reported he argued with Amanda Lynne Nelson.

The victim told police after the argument Nelson was seen in the street in front of his home in the 540 block of East Cherry Road brandishing a firearm, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man, who was inside, then heard gunshots hit his home and saw Nelson run away, the affidavit said. Police found at least one bullet hole in the front door of the victim’s home.

Police allege that Nelson refused to leave her home when police arrived to arrest her. The Central Bucks Special Response Team was activated to take Nelson into custody, police said.

She was arraigned before District Judge Lisa Gaier on a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and related misdemeanor and summary charges. She was incarcerated at Bucks County Correctional facility in lieu of 10% of $500,000 bail.

According to the court docket, Nelson is scheduled for a court appearance in November on a separate criminal case out of Richland Township. She was arrested in June on charges including aggravated assault, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and simple assault.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Richland woman shot at neighbor's home after argument, police say