Richland woman stabbed to death. Another victim is hospitalized

A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richland.

The Richland Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at a home near Cosmic Lane and Spengler Street in the area of the Richland Mobile Home park on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, officers found two stabbing victims and the suspect, according to a social media post from the department.

The intersection of Spengler Street and Cosmic Lane in Richland.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a local hospital. The woman did not survive and the man is in stable condition, said police.

The suspect is in custody but no name was release.

The woman who died was Bethany Lowe, 47, of Richland, according to the Benton County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy is being scheduled.

The other victim’s name was not released by police.

Richland Police Department detectives are on scene and continue to investigate. There are no road closures.

This is the second homicide in the Tri-Cities this month. On July 14, a 30-year-old Pasco man was killed in a motorcycle gang-related shooting at a Kennewick intersection.

It marks the ninth murder in Benton County so far this year. That means 2022 is already tied with 2021 for the most murder cases in the county in more than a decade.

