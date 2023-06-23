Richlands man arrested after standoff with police

Jun. 23—RICHLANDS, Va. — A Tazewell County man is facing multiple charges including abduction and strangulation after a brief standoff with Richlands police and Tazewell County deputies.

The Richlands Police Department responded Wednesday about 4:22 p.m. to the location of 216 Lee Street in reference to a reported wanted subject who was potentially armed, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Richlands Police.

Members of the Richlands Police Department and Tazewell County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and after a brief standoff, and arrested Jonathan Lynn Pilkins, 37, of the Richlands area. Pilkins was taken into custody without incident.

During further investigation, it was learned that Pilkins had allegedly threatened, abducted and committed assault to an elderly male resident at that location, according to investigators.

Pilkins was arrested on an outstanding capias out of Tazewell County and was additionally charged with abduction, strangulation, and threatening to burn a dwelling house. Pilkins is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

The Richlands Police Department thanked the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office for their assistance and for the community's support during the event.

