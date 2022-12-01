Richlands Police Department makes drugs and weapons arrest

Dec. 1—RICHLANDS, Va. — Two suspects were in custody and facing multiple charges Wednesday following a vehicular and foot pursuit which led to a K9 finding firearms and narcotics.

Officers with the Richlands Police Department responded Tuesday evening to a call about a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the department.

"Upon officers arrival a suspect vehicle was encountered leaving the area," according to investigators. "Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle fled, leading officers on a pursuit that ended near the recreation park. The driver of the vehicle exited and ran on foot, and was ultimately taken into custody a short time later. A passenger was also apprehended at the scene."

A Tazewell County Sheriff's Office canine team including Sgt. Q. Harris and K9 partner Bia was dispatched to assist the Richlands officers.

Bia conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle and a positive alert was given, investigators said. A search was conducted and two firearms as well as narcotics and syringes were found.

Capt. A. Crouse with the Richlands Police Department said the firearms included .22-caliber Glock pistol and a .20-gauge Mossberg shotgun.

Suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected cocaine were also found. The substances were sent to a laboratory for testing, Crouse said Wednesday.

Both suspects were arrested and taken before a magistrate, investigators said. Charges included felony eluding, possession of concealed weapon, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

Crouse said the suspects' names were not being released Wednesday since there was still an active investigation and test results on the substances were pending. Both suspects are being held at the Tazewell County Regional Jail.

The department thanked Crouse, Officer T.J. Crabtree, Harris and K9 Bia for their work in "taking dangerous drugs and illegally possessed firearms off our streets."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

