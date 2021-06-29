Richlands teen missing since Sunday evening found safe

Jun. 29—RICHLANDS, Va. — A local teenager that was reported missing Sunday evening was found safe on Monday, according to the Richlands Police Department.

The VSP had issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of the Richlands Police Department for 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne.

"The missing child is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigation agency," the VSP said, adding that she was possibly in the company of her boyfriend, Julian Reese Phipps. Payne was last seen on June 27 at 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands, Va.

The Richlands Police Department issued a statement Monday afternoon that Payne and Phipps had been found safe.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com. Greg Jordan contributed to this report.