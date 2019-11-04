Richly Field China Development (HKG:313) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Richly Field China Development Limited (HKG:313) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Richly Field China Development's Debt?

As you can see below, Richly Field China Development had HK$2.35b of debt at March 2019, down from HK$2.61b a year prior. However, it also had HK$77.7m in cash, and so its net debt is HK$2.27b.

How Healthy Is Richly Field China Development's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Richly Field China Development had liabilities of HK$3.02b falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$1.13b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$77.7m as well as receivables valued at HK$59.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$4.01b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the HK$536.7m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Richly Field China Development would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Richly Field China Development's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, Richly Field China Development reported revenue of HK$284m, which is a gain of 45%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Richly Field China Development still had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable HK$88m at the EBIT level. When you combine this with the very significant balance sheet liabilities mentioned above, we are so wary of it that we are basically at a loss for the right words. Like every long-shot we're sure it has a glossy presentation outlining its blue-sky potential. But the reality is that it is low on liquid assets relative to liabilities, and it lost HK$268m in the last year. So we think buying this stock is risky, like walking through a minefield with a mask on. When I consider a company to be a bit risky, I think it is responsible to check out whether insiders have been reporting any share sales. Luckily, you can click here ito see our graphic depicting Richly Field China Development insider transactions.