Richmond: 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade, Social Butterfly shares story, gallery, video

On New Year's Day, I had a cone-tastic time at the 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade hosted by the Aquarian Bookshop. The wild Richmond tradition was extremely entertaining. Around 100 people of all ages donned creative, unique costumes for a crazy, fun experience. Some playful canines also got in on the action.

It was a tough decision, but I opted out of dressing as a cone so I could capture the iconic celebration with my lens. I fluttered and shuttered my Canon from the Aquarian Bookshop to the Byrd Theatre and back.

The 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade in front of historic Byrd Theatre in Richmond on New Year's Day 2024.

Dressed as a honey-cone, astrologer and meditation instructor Nick Lasky was the grand marshal. "I just love to gather the cones. It is about cone-unity, a way for the community to gather and celebrate joy and each other. We live in a very individualistic society, and when we gather as cones, we're all one, all one shape. This is, I believe, the cure to our mental health crisis of loneliness and disconnection. That is why we want to bring people together to celebrate life."

Spectators lined the sidewalks along Cary Street. Infectious smiles were abundant, and Carytown was filled with positive energy. Using a megaphone, Lasky led the cones to the corner of W. Cary Street and Auburn Avenue where a dance party was held in the parking lot at 7-Eleven. After numerous cone bumps and high fives, they continued the parade dodging tree branches and awnings while waving and wishing people a happy new year.

"We are closed today, but we wanted to see the cones walk by. We've watched every parade since 2014," Paul Kincaid, owner of Can Can French brasserie and bakery, said. He and his son Paul wore cone hats for the special occasion.

Spectators at Garden Grove Brewing Company watch 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade on January 1, 2024.

I chatted with a pinecone, dumpster fire and a Coney Island hot dog. The Richmonders learned about the Cone Parade only two days prior to the quirky event.

"At 4 p.m. yesterday, we bought the supplies and finished three costumes just before midnight," Andrea Teter, the pine cone, said. "We've set the bar so high, I don't know how we can top it." Teter won second place in the costume contest.

From left to right, Richmond residents Fox Clemmer, Rae Steuber and Andrea Teter walk in the 2024 Cone Parade.

Fox Clemmer's costume was a dumpster fire with the year 2023 in its flames. "I'm burning 2023. It's cleansing therapy," she said.

"Definitely coming back. There's no better way to spend New Year's Day," Rae Steuber, the Coney Island hot dog, said. "It's a joyful way to start the year."

A dog wears a costume at the 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade in Richmond on January 1, 2024.

"We walked 45 minutes to get here. Everyone stared at us. We brought a lot of cheer," Clemmer said. "I was told it was a short walk, but the trust I had in one of these cones ceased about 20 minutes in. I haven't laughed this hard in years."

Risa Gomez of Richmond dressed in a cone covered with "Imagine" lyrics played John Lennon's song while she participated for the second time. She cone'd up after watching it five years in a row. "We need peace and harmony. It's so fun. Laughing is the best way to start the new year. This is the most cones I've seen and spectators."

The Carytown Cone Parade procession in Richmond on January 1, 2024. Vanessa North won first place for her Abominable Snow-Cone costume. She enlisted her friend Debra Rice to portray Rudolph as her living accessory.

"I thought it was a blast. It definitely exceeded my expectations," Mariah Diederich of Richmond said as the cones danced. "My two favorite cones were the hot pink-colored unicorn and the one covered in bingo cards."

"A friend of mine from West Virginia texted me last year with videos and pictures of the Cone Parade and asked if I was there," Elizabeth Evans of Richmond said. "I didn't know what it was at the time, but I made sure to be here this year."

"Everyone's costumes are really creative. Very impressive," Jude Diederich said in amazement. "How did they do that?"

The top five kids costumes at the 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade in Richmond on January 1, 2024. On the left, Delphi Abeyta, 7, won first place for her crystal cone.

Carytown Cone Parade costume contest: Cone One, Cone All

In the parking lot at Aquarian Bookshop, adults and children were judged separately for their costumes. A small panel of judges selected 10 adults and five children to go up against each other. The crowd's applause and cheers determined the winners. Vanessa North of Richmond won first place for her Abominable Snow-Cone, and seven-year-old Delphi Abeyta won first place for her crystal cone.

The top 10 adult costumes at the 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade in Richmond on January 1, 2024. From left to right, Uni-Cone, Rocket-Cone, House of Astrology Cone, Flower Power Cone, Abominable Snow-Cone, Gold Cone-fetti, Pine Cone, Macaconi & Cheese, Starry Night Cone and Dino Cone.

North made her first-ever cone costume the night before the parade. It was the first time an entry included a living accessory. She had Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of all, as a side kick portrayed by her friend Debra Rice of Richmond.

"I used my dog's blanket, and the blue is the bottom of a laundry basket," North shared after she won. "We're big fans of being idiots. We just love being stupid."

The top ten adult costumes were the following in no particular order: Uni-Cone, Rocket-Cone [3rd place], House of Astrology Cone, Flower Power Cone, Abominable Snow-Cone [1st place], Gold Cone-fetti, Pine Cone [2nd place], Macaconi & Cheese, Starry Night Cone and Dino Cone.

A tube man costume gets stuck in a tree during the 16th Annual Carytown Cone Parade in Richmond.

Cone Parade: What's it all about?

The Carytown Cone Parade was created by the peeps at Aquarian Bookshop. The whimsical and symbolic celebration is "totally random, totally weird, totally fun," according to photographer Dave Parrish. The journey, mainly along Cary Street, travels from 12 S. Thompson St. to the Boulevard and back.

"Cones with creative minds gather to draw in prosperity and blessings for the new year. In sacred geometry, cones are a powerful symbol of bringing forth and focusing energy," Lasky said. "If you're the type to take yourself way too seriously, this parade is definitely for you."

Are you interested in creating a cone, joining in on the fun, and making a lasting memory? Visit coneparade.com to watch a video on how to cone-struct a cone for the next parade on January 1, 2025. Follow The Cone Parade on Facebook to stay abreast of all the zany news. Read this story at Progress-Index.com to view my gallery of spectacular cones and a video that may make you giggle.

