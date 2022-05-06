Richmond 30-year-old receives 20-year meth-dealing sentence

The Wayne County Drug Task Force confiscated about 40 grams of narcotics and more than $5,000 cash July 14, 2020, when arresting Devonta Devon Google on drug-dealing charges.

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond drug dealer received a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to two of eight counts against him.

Devonta Devon Google, 30, reached a plea agreement with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to resolve four cases. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Level 3 felony dealing methamphetamine that were lesser-included charges to the originally filed Level 2 felonies, according to Judge Charles Todd Jr.'s sentencing order dated May 3.

As stipulated in the plea agreement, Todd sentenced Google to 10 years for each count and ordered the sentences served consecutively, the order said. Ten years is one more than the advisory nine-year sentence for a Level 3 felony conviction and the minimum sentence for a Level 2 felony conviction.

Todd credited Google with 863 days total across the two sentences. If Google receives the maximum good-time credit for which he's eligible, he would serve 15 of the 20 years.

The plea agreement dismissed five other dealing felonies, a felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance and allegations Google is a habitual offender.

The Wayne County Drug Task Force twice arrested Google during 2020, resulting in the seven dealing charges across three cases. Google has remained jailed since his July 14, 2020, arrest.

That arrest resulted in charges of dealing methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic drug. Drug Task Force officers had Richmond Police Department patrol officers execute a traffic stop of a vehicle Google was driving, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Google did not have a valid driver's license.

When officers initiated the stop, Google did not immediately pull over, instead throwing money and drugs from the moving vehicle, the affidavit said. Officers located 29.68 grams of methamphetamine, 6.03 grams of fentanyl and heroin and $5,343 cash.

Drug Task Force officers also arrested Google on May 14, 2020, as they traveled to raid his South Ninth Street residence. Cash, methamphetamine and items associated with dealing were located inside Google's residence. The resulting case included four meth-dealing charges against Google.

Prior to that arrest, Drug Task Force officers had used a confidential informant to buy 12.3 grams of a fentanyl compound for $275, according to an affidavit. One dealing charge resulted from that purchase.

The common nuisance case was filed in October 2018. Google had recently been released from prison after serving a three-year sentence from two felony heroin-dealing convictions for dealing heroin. Those charges resulted from a 2015 Drug Task Force investigation.

Google also has previous felony convictions for receiving stolen property and maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond 30-year-old receives 20-year meth-dealing sentence