Richmond American Announces New Home Development In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) is excited to announce that it recently purchased 128 homesites for a new community in Leesburg. Spring Creek, which is slated to open in 2020, will showcase ranch and two-story plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection.

ABOUT SPRING CREEK (www.RichmondAmerican.com/SpringCreek)

Construction at Spring Creek is expected to begin in summer 2020. Residents will enjoy:

Sought-after Seasons™ Collection floor plans

4 ranch and two-story options

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,800 sq. ft.

Hundreds of ways to personalize fixtures and finishes

Natural gas access community

Complimentary Home Gallery™ design assistance

Close proximity to the Florida Turnpike, Orlando International Airport and theme parks

ABOUT THE SEASONS™ COLLECTION

Open layouts with airy 9' main-floor ceilings

Popular features at an amazing price point

For more information, call 407.287.6285

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 205,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

